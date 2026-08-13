NHS keeps its cool as temperatures and demand soar

A&E demand hit a record high in July as the NHS faced a “summer surge”, while elective performance reached its best level against the 18-week target in nearly five years.

A&E saw a record 2.5 million attendances last month amid two heatwaves, with the three busiest months ever all recorded between May and July.

Despite the record pressure, more patients were seen, treated or discharged within four hours than in June, with performance improving to 75.4%.

The NHS also delivered its best performance against the 18-week target for planned care for nearly five years, with 65.8% of patients waiting within 18 weeks for treatment in June – the best performance since September 2021.

Ambulance teams handled 829,675 incidents in July – the fourth-highest total on record and the second-highest outside winter – while 999 calls answered rose 6.5% on last July to 898,503.

Category 2 ambulance response times also improved by 2 minutes and 42 seconds since last month, dropping below half an hour despite the exceptional pressure.

The waiting list fell to 7.27 million, despite a record number of patients being referred for treatment that month.

The improvement comes as the NHS ramps up efforts to get patients diagnosed and treated more quickly, carrying out more than 2.65 million diagnostic tests and checks in June – the highest number on record.

The NHS normally experiences spikes in demand during the summer months, as the public spends more time outside which can lead to a rise in accidents. But this summer has seen unprecedented pressure, with the heat contributing to an increase in admissions caused by more outdoor activity and respiratory issues linked to dry weather, as well as worsening of underlying medical conditions.

The NHS has taken a range of measures to make conditions more comfortable for staff working in blistering temperatures.

The encouraging data comes as separate figures show the NHS delivered a 2.6% acute sector productivity improvement across 2025/26.

Professor Frankie Swords, NHS National Medical Director, said:

“Like many members of the public, NHS staff are enjoying the lovely weather outside of work, but the heat is making day-to-day working more challenging while also driving up pressure on services. “But staff are as ever demonstrating outstanding professionalism, flexibility and hard work in the face of this summer surge – seeing more patients, more quickly, while bringing down the waiting list despite record numbers of people being referred for treatment. “With temperatures peaking today, please take sensible precautions to stay safe: keep hydrated, avoid the sun during the hottest part of the day especially if you are clinically vulnerable, and check in on older or vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbours. “While the NHS is busy, it is here for anyone who needs it, so please continue to call 999 in a life-threatening emergency and otherwise use NHS 111.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Yvette Cooper said: