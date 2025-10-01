NHS England
Printable version
NHS kicks off flu and COVID jabs to ‘winter-proof’ vulnerable
Flu and COVID-19 vaccines kick off for all eligible people from today to help ‘winter-proof’ those most vulnerable and the NHS amid new variants circulating this year.
Vaccination teams across England are working to protect millions most at risk of getting seriously ill this winter by building immunity ahead of December and January, when hospitalisations for respiratory viruses typically rise.
It comes as data shows early signs of an increase in flu cases, and COVID-19 cases have been steadily increasing for weeks, with hospitalisations increasing by 60%.
The increase follows the emergence of the XFG variant in May. UKHSA has also reported a 50% increase in rhinovirus, which causes the common cold – likely driven by the return of schools after the summer break.
The NHS is taking an even stronger approach to winter this year, with 2025 on track to be the busiest on record for A&E and ambulance services.
NHS leaders have been testing the robustness of their winter plans with scenario exercises, as well as delegating more power for local teams to deliver bespoke plans for their populations – with those most vulnerable to winter viruses being identified to provide targeted care and ensure they have appropriate vaccinations.
For the first time, those eligible for winter vaccines have been able to book since 1 September to allow more people to book their flu or COVID-19 vaccine appointments in advance.
Regional teams across the country are working to make it as easy as possible for people to receive their vaccines – like hosting mobile vaccination buses to deliver vaccines closer to home, running family drop-in sessions in the community, and first the first time ever delivering flu vaccines to two- and three-year-olds in some community pharmacies.
Since the start of September, vaccination teams have been rolling out flu vaccines to pregnant women and children through GP practices, maternity services and via schools.
Flu vaccines are also available for everyone aged 65 and over, under 65s in clinical risk groups, care home residents and carers, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed, frontline health and social care workers, as well as children and pregnant women.
Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), COVID-19 vaccinations are available to adults aged 75 and over, older adult care home residents, and people who are immunosuppressed.
From today, booked appointments and walk-in sessions are now available across local pharmacies, GP practices and community clinic drop-in centres across the country and you can book an appointment via the NHS App, your local GP practice, online at www.nhs.uk/bookflu or www.nhs.uk/bookcovid, or by calling 119.
You can also find your nearest drop-in service or using the NHS walk-in finder.
Dr Amanda Doyle, National Director for Primary Care and Community Services at NHS England, said: “It’s concerning to hear flu and COVID-19 cases are already creeping up ahead of winter – but vaccinations remain our best defence against these viruses and can be lifesaving. I urge everyone eligible to come forward for their jabs as soon as they can, with easy to book appointments or drop-in sessions now available closer to home.
“Teams across the country are working hard to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated at your local GP, pharmacy, school or other community clinic, and for the first time ever parents will be able to get flu vaccines for their two and three year olds at their high-street pharmacy to help busy families protect their children in a way that works for them.
“Get vaccinated today to protect yourself and others around you, it might keep you out of hospital this winter”.
The NHS has already sent over 12 million invites via email and further invites via the NHS App, text and letters are set to go out across the month – but those that are eligible do not have to wait to receive an invitation to be able to book.
Health Minister Karin Smyth said: “Vaccines save lives and with flu and COVID-19 cases already rising, I urge all those eligible to come forward and prevent sickness before it happens.
“It is easier than ever to book your vaccination with appointments available at GP surgeries, pharmacies and community centres across the country.
“Get vaccinated and protect yourself, your loved ones and help reduce pressure on the NHS. Don’t wait – book your appointment today”.
Last autumn/winter, the NHS delivered more than 18.5 million flu vaccinations to adults and children – including over half a million to 2- and 3-year-olds.
Staff also delivered 9.8 million vaccinations to protect those eligible against COVID-19, over a quarter of a million to older adult care home residents.
Despite this, there were more than 450,000 hospital bed days taken up by patients with flu and COVID-19 last winter.
Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Immunisation at UK Health Security Agency, said: “From today everyone at higher risk of flu and COVID-19 can take up the offer of a vaccine to give them vital protection going into winter. If you’re eligible it is because you are at greater risk of getting seriously ill and ending up in hospital. Book online on the NHS app or National Booking System or speak to your GP or practice nurse, or alternatively your local pharmacist. For pregnant women, the vaccine may also be available through maternity services.
“Join the ‘Stay strong, get vaccinated’ campaign – it could be the most important appointment you make this winter, helping to keep you out of hospital”.
The NHS also recommends the RSV vaccine to pregnant women and older adults, as well as the pneumococcal vaccine to over 65s, to help protect against serious illnesses that are more common in the winter, like pneumonia.
You can access more information on recommended vaccinations at nhs.uk/vaccinations.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2025/10/nhs-kicks-off-flu-and-covid-jabs-to-winter-proof-vulnerable/
