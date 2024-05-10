NHS England
|Printable version
NHS launches Dentist Recruitment Scheme
The NHS is encouraging local dental practices with the highest demand to hire new dentists using a new recruitment incentive scheme.
Around 240 dentists will be offered bonus payments of up to £20,000 to work in under-served areas for up to three years, with NHS guidance issued to practices today to encourage them to advertise the “golden hello” scheme.
The initiative is part of the NHS and Government’s dental recovery plan, published in February 2024 with the goal of ensuring easier and quicker access to NHS dental care across the country and could see up to 1.5 million additional NHS dental treatments delivered for patients in the first 12 months.
The plan also set out new measures to encourage dental practices to treat patients who had not been seen by a dentist in two years, with contractors able to receive an additional payment of £15-50 (depending on the treatment needed).
The public can check on nhs.uk if their local dental practice is taking on new patients, with more practices signing up to treat patients who have not been seen within the last two years, thanks to the plan.
As part of the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan, the NHS is also boosting the number of dental training places by 40% by 2031/32.
Chief Dental Officer, Dr Jason Wong MBE said: “Thanks to our dental recovery plan to improve access to vital dental services, many practices are now taking on new patients and we will continue to work with the profession to encourage them to take advantage of our new incentive scheme.
“We are working to ensure that one and a half million additional dental treatments will be offered to patients over the next year with payments made to dental practices for taking on new patients and incentives for dentists to work in underserved areas”.
Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said: “Our dental plan is already having an impact and it’s fantastic to see hundreds more practices signing up to treat new patients since we launched our new patient premium.
“And today we can confirm that our targeted recruitment scheme, which offers a ‘golden hello’ of £20,000 to dentists who agree to work in areas in need, is launching, with guidance going out to dental practices and dentists who may wish to apply for the scheme.
“I am committed to making access to dentistry faster, simpler and fairer for all those who need it – and these golden hellos will help ensure that patients can access good oral health, wherever they live”.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2024/05/nhs-launches-dentist-recruitment-scheme/
Latest News from
NHS England
NHS brings down longest waits for cancer care alongside faster ambulance responses09/05/2024 16:15:00
The NHS has met the 28 day faster diagnosis target for cancer for the second month in a row, new figures show today, with ambulances responding to callouts faster than the month before.
NHS App messaging saved NHS more than £1 million in last year08/05/2024 09:15:00
Messages sent to millions of patients via the NHS App have saved the NHS £1.1 million on the cost of previously sending the information via text message.
NHS patients to access world-leading laser beam surgery to prevent epileptic seizures07/05/2024 11:15:00
The NHS is to roll out a “game-changing” new laser beam therapy next month to help reduce seizures for patients with epilepsy.
NHS rolls out ‘life-changing’ treatment for thousands with sickle cell disease03/05/2024 11:15:00
Thousands of patients with sickle cell disorder are to be offered a new “life-changing” treatment on the NHS from today (3 May), following the approval and roll-out of a new drug that could significantly improve their quality of life.
Record numbers of women accessing perinatal mental health support02/05/2024 16:10:00
More than 57,000 new and expectant mums have received specialist support for mental health problems over the last year, up a third on 2022, NHS figures show.
MMR catch-up campaign significantly boosts uptake across country30/04/2024 09:15:00
A campaign encouraging young people to get up-to-date with their MMR vaccinations has led to a significant boost across the country, with one region delivering more than seven times the number of jabs in the first 12 weeks of this year to those aged five to 25.
i.AI and NHS England sign Collaboration Charter to support the use of AI in the NHS26/04/2024 12:09:00
The Incubator for Artificial Intelligence (i.AI) and NHS England (NHSE) have signed a Collaboration Charter to support the use of AI in the NHS.
NHS sets out measures to improve the working lives of doctors26/04/2024 09:15:00
In a huge push to improve the lives of tens of thousands of postgraduate doctors, NHS England is pledging to enhance choice and flexibility with rotas, while reducing payroll errors and the financial burden of course fees.