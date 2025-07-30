NHS England
|Printable version
NHS launches first ever review to tackle LGBT+ health inequalities
The NHS has launched its first ever review to tackle health inequalities experienced by LGBT+ people, including access to mental health care, cancer screening and primary care services.
The detailed work, announced yesterday (29 July), will help the NHS understand how it can do more to meet the needs of LGBT+ people, including understanding barriers to accessing healthcare and the impact of LGBT+ health inequalities on outcomes and patient safety.
The six-month review will examine data and evidence from a range of research and clinical settings, including mental health, sexual and reproductive health, HIV, perinatal care, primary care and cancer screening as well as smoking, alcohol and drug prevention services.
This will build on significant evidence that LGBT+ people have worse access to healthcare, poorer experience and worse health outcomes than the general population. In the government’s national LGBT survey (2018) LGBT+ people reported poor access to mental health services and poor experience of healthcare services in general. The GP Patient Experience Survey demonstrates that LGBT+ respondents have higher rates of mental health conditions and are more likely to report poor experience at their GP.
The review will be led by Dr Michael Brady, National Adviser for LGBT Health at NHS England, and a final report and recommendations will be presented to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, in December.
The NHS is also calling on academics, clinicians, public health professionals, local authorities, service providers, voluntary sector and other organisations to submit data which could help further analysis. The review will be aligned with the commitments in the 10 Year Health Plan, in particular how the three shifts of hospital to community, sickness to prevention, and analogue to digital can address LGBT+ health inequalities.
Dr Michael Brady, National Adviser for LGBT Health at NHS England, yesterday said:
“It’s unacceptable that LGBT+ people have a poorer overall experience of health services, which leads to worse health outcomes. This is the first review to look in depth at this issue and make recommendations which will help the NHS better meet the health needs of LGBT+ people.
“We will use an evidence-based approach to examine where and why these inequalities persist and to recommend how we should focus our energies on addressing them, as well as describing areas of best practice. I’m very keen for any organisations or individuals who work in healthcare who might have valuable data or evidence to contribute to the review, so we can get the best possible understanding of the issues and make effective recommendations to the government.”
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting yesterday said:
“The NHS is at its best when it serves everyone equally – but evidence shows this hasn’t been happening. For too many LGBT+ people, accessing quality healthcare remains a challenge, and one often marked by discrimination, misunderstanding, and miseducation.
“That’s why I’ve commissioned a comprehensive review into LGBT+ health inequalities – because every patient deserves dignity, respect, and excellent care, regardless of who they are or who they love. Through our Plan for Change, we’re not just rebuilding our NHS, we’re building it back better for everyone.”
Find out more information about the review and how to submit evidence.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2025/07/nhs-launches-first-ever-review-to-tackle-lgbt-health-inequalities/
Latest News from
NHS England
NHS patients urged to continue coming forward for care during upcoming resident doctors’ strikes24/07/2025 16:20:00
The NHS is facing another significant round of industrial action by resident doctors this week, with thousands expected to walk out from 7am on Friday 25 July until 7am on Wednesday 30 July.
NHS responds to announcement that resident doctors will go ahead with strikes24/07/2025 11:05:00
Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS England Co-National Medical Director (Secondary Care) comments on the announcement from the BMA that resident doctors will go ahead with strikes from 7am on Friday 25 July until 7am on Wednesday 30 July.
Health bosses won't be rewarded for failure under new regulations22/07/2025 16:15:00
NHS managers who commit serious misconduct won’t be able to take up other senior NHS roles, under plans to boost patient safety.
Hundreds of thousands of people urged to get lifesaving cancer vaccine22/07/2025 09:15:00
The NHS is urging hundreds of thousands of people yet to have the lifesaving human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to get protected against cervical and other cancers.
First NHS round-the-clock mental health unit opens under 10 Year Health Plan21/07/2025 11:15:00
Hundreds of patients in East London are set to benefit as the NHS recently (17 July 2025) opened its first 24/7 neighbourhood mental health centre – a key commitment under the 10 Year Health Plan – offering walk-in support for people with mental illness.
NHS to roll out long-lasting ‘suit of armour’ jab to protect thousands of premature babies from RSV21/07/2025 09:10:00
Thousands of premature babies at risk of life-threatening infection can now be protected against the common respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this winter, with a single long-lasting injection available on the NHS for the first time.
NHS publishes waiting list breakdowns to tackle health inequalities18/07/2025 11:10:00
Hospitals will be able to address unfair elective waits for working class and minority patients as new data published yesterday shows those from deprived communities are more likely to wait longer.
Managing healthcare easy as online banking with revamped NHS App03/07/2025 16:07:00
NHS App to become complete digital front door to NHS, where patients book appointments, manage medicines, and view data