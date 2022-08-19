techUK
|Printable version
NHS launches Innovation Service to support innovators
The service builds upon the NHS’s rich history of world-leading innovations and extensive learnings from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Delivered by the Accelerated Access Collaborative (AAC), the Innovation Service will offer joined-up support to companies at any stage of product or service development.
This should ensure that innovations are delivered to clinicians and patients faster by lining up a ready pipeline of new ideas.
The service offers innovators:
- Relevant information about funding, regulation, and maturing innovations
- A service that matches the needs of innovators looking to take the next step to the relevant support organisations who can help
- End-to-end innovation support and guidance through the journey from idea to adoption
The government hopes that the Innovation Service will play a key part in meeting some of the NHS’s biggest challenges, including reducing health inequalities and supporting a Net Zero NHS, and ultimately contribute to the UK’s ambition to become one of the most pro-innovation health care systems in the world.
Getting involved
Innovators are encouraged to reach out to their local Academic Health Science Networks (AHSNs), partners in the NHS Innovation Service, who will help them identify and deliver effective evidence-based innovations and interventions to their healthcare challenges at pace and scale.
techUK will follow the NHS Innovation Service’s work over the coming months and look to support industry wherever possible.
You can visit the service’s homepage by clicking here and find out about how techUK is supporting members innovating in social care by visiting our recently launched Social Care Innovation Hub.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/nhs-launches-innovation-service-to-support-innovators.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK responds to new regulatory framework for AVs19/08/2022 15:25:00
Read our initial response to the Government's announcement to fully legislate for AVs by 2025.
techUK members recognised in national health tech ranking18/08/2022 16:25:00
Several techUK member organisations have made BusinessCloud’s annual HealthTech 50 ranking of the UK’s most innovative health technology creators.
Letter to the next Prime Minister from techUK CEO Julian David16/08/2022 16:25:00
techUK's CEO Julian David has written to the final two candidates for the Conservative Party Leader and next Prime Minister. In the letter techUK sets out how the next Prime Minister can work with the UK tech sector to address the key challenges they and the country will face.
techUK joins other UK trade organisations to urge the Government to hold out for a comprehensive UK-India deal12/08/2022 13:05:00
The UK-India FTA talks began in January this year. The fifth round of negotiations was finalised last week, and both countries are working towards the October 24 deadline that Prime Ministers Johnson and Modi set a few months ago.
techUK responds to Parliamentary inquiry on the UK semiconductor industry11/08/2022 14:05:00
techUK welcomes the confirmation in the recent Digital Strategy that the Government will bring forward a Semiconductor Strategy.
MWC Barcelona, February 27th-March 2nd, 202311/08/2022 09:10:00
We would like to invite our members to join a trade show to Barcelona between February 27th-March 2nd, 2023
A healthy start to the year: Review of the techUK H&SC Programme10/08/2022 14:15:00
The first half of 2022 has been full of activities for the techUK Health and Social Care programme and the members working closely with the team. This August, we therefore wanted to provide an overview of key areas of focus and the work done for the past six months. None of this would be possible without the involvement and support of our members, therefore we'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you!