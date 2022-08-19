NHS launches Innovation Service to support innovators

The service builds upon the NHS’s rich history of world-leading innovations and extensive learnings from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delivered by the Accelerated Access Collaborative (AAC), the Innovation Service will offer joined-up support to companies at any stage of product or service development.

This should ensure that innovations are delivered to clinicians and patients faster by lining up a ready pipeline of new ideas.

The service offers innovators:

Relevant information about funding, regulation, and maturing innovations

A service that matches the needs of innovators looking to take the next step to the relevant support organisations who can help

End-to-end innovation support and guidance through the journey from idea to adoption

The government hopes that the Innovation Service will play a key part in meeting some of the NHS’s biggest challenges, including reducing health inequalities and supporting a Net Zero NHS, and ultimately contribute to the UK’s ambition to become one of the most pro-innovation health care systems in the world.

Getting involved

Innovators are encouraged to reach out to their local Academic Health Science Networks (AHSNs), partners in the NHS Innovation Service, who will help them identify and deliver effective evidence-based innovations and interventions to their healthcare challenges at pace and scale.

techUK will follow the NHS Innovation Service’s work over the coming months and look to support industry wherever possible.

You can visit the service’s homepage by clicking here and find out about how techUK is supporting members innovating in social care by visiting our recently launched Social Care Innovation Hub.