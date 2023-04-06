NHS England
NHS launches photograph competition to celebrate 75 years of NHS staff and volunteers
The NHS, in partnership with Fujifilm, recently (03 April 2023) launched a national photography competition to mark 75 years of the NHS.
The competition is an opportunity for NHS staff and volunteers to share, through photos, their unique stories of what the NHS means to them.
Entries will be judged by a panel including This Morning’s resident GP Dr Ellie, award winning journalist Victoria Macdonald, eminent photographer Lewis Khan, Dr Habib Naqvi MBE, Fujifilm’s Theo Georghiades and Chief Nursing Officer for England, Dame Ruth May.
The competition, which opened recently, explores what the NHS means to staff and volunteers across five categories.
Winning photos, along with 70 commended entries, will be displayed in a dedicated exhibition in Fujifilm’s House of Photography in London during July and August, opening on 4 July.
The five winners will also have their photo displayed at the NHS 75th anniversary service at Westminster Abbey on 5 July.
Chief Nursing Officer for England, Dame Ruth May recently said:
“The NHS can do nothing without its incredible workforce – it is thanks to the skill and dedication of hundreds of thousands of staff and volunteers that the NHS is the much loved institution that it is today.
“Joining the NHS is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, and, as we mark the 75th year of the NHS, this competition provides an opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary skill and diversity of NHS staff and volunteers.
“I’m delighted to be a judge and I am looking forward to seeing all the entries which celebrate and look back on 75 years of the NHS.”
Victoria Macdonald, Health and Social Care Editor for Channel 4 News recently said:
“The NHS treats over a million people a day and, whilst under pressure, it’s clear that the public still firmly value the fundamental principles of the NHS.
“Over the past few years, we have seen NHS staff and volunteers at their very best but now we will see the health service through their eyes – through the prism of the lens – giving a powerful insight into their lives and their work. It is a privilege to be involved in this competition.”
Tom Watanabe, Managing Director of FUJIFILM UK Limited, recently said:
“With Fujifilm’s founding heritage in photography, we know how powerful photos are in telling stories – and having applied this expertise to now be an industry leader in healthcare, our teams have seen but a handful of the incredible stories from within our health service. We are privileged to partner with the NHS, its staff and volunteers, to bring these perspectives to the forefront as we all come together to celebrate its 75th birthday.”
The competition will close on 31 May and more information is available on this website.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2023/04/nhs-launches-photograph-competition-to-celebrate-75-years-of-nhs-staff-and-volunteers/
