NHS losing patients’ confidence, Patients Association survey finds

The disruption to health and care services caused by the pandemic is profound and long-term, according to a survey of more than 1,000 UK patients carried out by the Patients Association, which is published today.

Chief Executive, Rachel Power, said: “The results of our survey show quite starkly how the pressures the NHS is under affect patients. And the effects are bad: compromised and delayed care, patients left without information about their care, and one in four patients feeling they are neither respected nor listened to by the professionals who are supposed to care for them.”

Conducted over a month just before Christmas 2021, the survey captured people’s experience of health and social care just before the omicron wave hit the UK. The report, Patient experience before the omicron wave: the storm before the storm, paints a bleak picture of what it means to be a patient in the UK.

The survey found:

Two out of three patients lack confidence that the health and care system will be able to deliver high quality care and treatment consistently after the pandemic.

More than half had not been kept informed about what was happening with their care.

One in four did not feel they had been treated with respect and another one in four reported not being listened to.

Half had not been able to access the services they needed.

Half had struggled to get GP appointments.

Most vulnerable worst affected

A significant finding was that respondents who reported that their health problems had the biggest impact on their daily lives also reported the worst experiences of healthcare services.

More than three quarters (77%) of this group felt they had not been kept up to date with what was happening to their care.

Fourth fifths didn’t feel their care had been well co-ordinated.

Nearly two thirds (65%) did not feel they had been treated as a partner in their care or treatment.

These proportions were all higher than those reported by people whose health did not affect their day to day life as much.

Access to care

We found different problems for different services when we asked about access to care. Getting an appointment with a GP was extremely difficult. Delays and cancellations of appointments affected hospital care more.

Across services as a whole, long waits, difficulty contacting services and difficulty getting an in-person appointment were the most commonly reported problems. Nearly one in five respondents reported struggling to get any help at all.

Recommendations

Power said: “We warned previously of the relationship between patients and the NHS being disrupted. These results show things have worsened, and we worry for the long-term consequences.

“We recognise recovery may be some years in the future. But it’s something to strive for without denying the extent of the task. There are no magic solutions, but we have some recommendations about how the NHS can help patients immediately and how patients can support the NHS’s post-pandemic recovery. A great part of this is partnering with patients, listening to them and understanding their needs.”