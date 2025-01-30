NHS norovirus pressure hits winter high

The number of beds taken up by norovirus patients has hit its highest level so far this winter, with an average of 898 people a day in hospital with the virus last week.

There was a 15% jump in patients with the diarrhoea and vomiting bug on the week before (784 week ending 19 Jan), with cases 30% higher than the same week last year (688 week ending 28 Jan 2024).

The latest weekly figures show flu pressure continues to fall with an average of 3,019 patients with the virus in hospital each day last week, down 21% on 3,833 the week before but still over a third higher than 2,226 the same week last year.

There was also an average of 995 patients a day in hospital with Covid-19, and 28 children with RSV – down from 29 last week but 41% higher than the 20 patients last year.

The NHS has delivered more than 29 million Covid, flu and RSV vaccinations since the start of the rollout in September.

Tomorrow (Friday 31 January) is the last day those eligible can get a winter Covid-19 vaccine at local services or walk-in sites, with flu vaccinations continuing to be delivered until 31 March.

Pressure on hospital capacity remained high last week with an average of 96% adult beds occupied and a total of 97,567 patients in hospital each day.

There was also an average of 13,426 patients in hospital each day despite being medically fit for discharge, taking up more than 1 in 7 available beds.

Emergency services continued to manage high levels of demand with 91,275 ambulances arriving at A&E, similar to last year (90,079). Despite this, the total hours lost to handover delays (22,413) was down around a third (33,480) on the same week in 2024.

Professor Julian Redhead, National Clinical Director for Urgent and Emergency Care said: “It is welcome news that the number of patients in hospital with Covid and flu continued to fall last week, however the worrying surge in norovirus cases – now at their highest level so far this winter – means there is no let up for NHS staff.

“Hospitals remain close to capacity, with almost a fifth of beds filled due to seasonal viruses and delayed discharges to settings like social and community care.

“The public can help us out by continuing to only call 999 or visit A&E in a life-threatening emergency or using NHS 111 for other conditions. With the higher than usual levels of norovirus, it is important to remember to wash your hands frequently with soap and water, and avoid close contact with others if you have any symptoms.

“If you haven’t had your Covid jab yet and are eligible, make sure you don’t miss out and get to a walk-in service today or tomorrow.”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said: “Hospitals up and down the country are continuing to grapple with challenging conditions, and I know NHS staff are feeling significant pressure as they work hard for patients.

“The broken NHS system we inherited has meant too many people have suffered unacceptable standards of care this winter, but we are steadfast in our commitment to turn that around as we deliver the reforms required through our Plan for Change.

“Today we are publishing the NHS mandate which sets out that improving A&E and ambulance waiting times should be among the top priorities for trusts as we set the direction for the health service over the coming year.”

Background

The latest weekly winter data is available on the NHS England website.