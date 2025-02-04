NHS opens new mpox vaccination sites across England

12 new mpox vaccination sites have opened across England, making it easier for eligible people to get protected.

From this week, every region will be able to offer the vaccine for those at increased risk of getting the infection – after previously only being available to those eligible in London, Manchester and Brighton.

While the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed the risk from mpox remains low, having more vaccination sites across the country will improve access to the jabs.

You may be eligible for the mpox vaccine if you are a man who has sex with men and have multiple partners, participate in group sex, or attend sex-on-premises venues. Staff at these venues may also be eligible.

Mpox (previously known as monkeypox) is a rare infection most commonly found in parts of central and east Africa.

Clade 2 mpox has been present in the UK since 2022 – case numbers have decreased since the height of the outbreak in 2022 and currently remain low. Separately, there has been a small number of cases of Clade 1b mpox in this country since October 2024.

Mpox can be passed on from person to person through any close physical contact with mpox blisters or scabs. Once infected with mpox, it usually takes between 5 and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.

The first symptoms of mpox include a high temperature, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen glands, shivering, exhaustion and joint pain. A rash usually appears 1 to 5 days after the first symptoms and can be on any part of the body.

If you have had contact with someone who has mpox, the mpox contact tracing team will contact you. They will check your risk of catching mpox and tell you if you need an mpox vaccine.

Steve Russell, NHS National Director for Vaccination and Screening, yesterday said:

“The NHS is fully prepared to respond to mpox and the latest cases of Clade 1b with local services pulling out all the stops to vaccinate those eligible since it first became present in England, and tens of thousands in priority groups already coming forward and getting protected. “While the risk to the public remains low, it is important that eligible people across England are able to access mpox vaccines easily, which is why we are now offering the jabs at even more sites across the country in line with supply. “So, if you meet the eligibility criteria please come forward and get protected – simply search on the NHS website to find the vaccination site closest to you.”

Vaccination appointments will be available at the sites listed on the NHS online site finder, with the number expected to increase. The new locations are:

Birmingham

Nottingham

Sheffield

Sunderland

Hull

Leeds

Liverpool

Blackpool

Southampton

Bristol

Exeter

Hatfield, Hertfordshire

This is in addition to 19 sites already vaccinating in:

London

Greater Manchester

Brighton

Dr Sema Mandal, Consultant Epidemiologist and Deputy Director at UKHSA, yesterday said:

“It’s great to see mpox vaccination now available in every region across England, offering gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men at highest risk the opportunity for vital protection against the disease. “While mpox can be mild for many, it can cause severe symptoms including unusual rashes with blisters or sores (ulcers), a fever and headache, so it’s important people remain alert to the risks and the symptoms. “If you think you may have mpox or notice anything unusual – new lesions or a rash with blisters – seek medical advice, stay at home and avoid close contact with other people until you’ve been advised what to do. “Clade 2 mpox cases remain low but have not gone away, and vaccination plays a key part in our defences. It is now even easier to take up mpox vaccination and so I would urge anyone eligible to come forward and take advantage of this offer.”

Minister of State for Public Health and Prevention, Andrew Gwynne, yesterday said:

“This is great news for people who are eligible for the mpox vaccine. You can now get your jab at a vaccination site closer to home. “If you are eligible for the vaccine, please come forward and get it. The government, alongside NHS England and UKHSA, is working hard to make it easier for everyone who needs a jab to get one, preventing further transmission of mpox.”

More information on mpox is available on the NHS.uk website.