Scottish Government
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NHS pay awards
Above-inflation 3.5% and 3.75% increases for doctors and dentists.
Senior medics and dentists will receive an above-inflation pay uplift at the end of September, after the Scottish Government agreed to implement recommendations from an independent pay review board.
Consultants, GPs, Specialty, Specialist and Associate Specialist (SAS) doctors and dentists will receive a 3.5% increase for 2026-27. Salaried community and public dental workers will have a 3.75% pay uplift, recognising particular challenges within those services.
The pay increases, which impact on over 10,000 NHS employees, will be backdated to 1 April 2026 and are expected to begin appearing in salaries at the end of September.
Health Secretary Angela Constance outlined the pay awards in a letter to the British Medical Association as she confirmed full acceptance of the recommended pay uplifts by the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB).
Ms Constance said: “I’m grateful to all consultants, GPs, SAS doctors and dentists for the invaluable contribution they make to the people of Scotland in delivering safe, effective and high-quality care across our communities.
“It is, therefore, right that we recognise this by accepting the independent findings of the DDRB to deliver an equitable and affordable pay deal - one that is in line with other public sector pay awards for 2026-27.
“We remain committed to a fair, evidence-based and independent approach to pay awards and in accepting the DDRB recommendations in full, we are supporting recruitment and retention. This will help to ensure that NHS Scotland remains an attractive place to work, while balancing the need for financial sustainability across the public sector.”
The DDRB recommendation follows significant investment in consultant’s pay over recent years. They were awarded a 6% increase in 2023-24, 10.5% in 2024-25 and 4% in 2025-26.
Background
For consultants, the 2026/27 award represents annual salary increases ranging from approximately £3,900 to £5,183 depending on salary point.
For specialty doctors, the increase ranges from approximately £2,246 to £3,501 per annum.
For specialist doctors, the increase ranges from approximately £3,531 to £3,901 per annum, and for dentists in the public dental service, the increase ranges from approximately £2,030 to £4,294 per annum.
The Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration is an independent body which advises the UK Government and the devolved administrations on pay for doctors and dentists across the United Kingdom.
Its recommendations are informed by evidence submitted by governments, employers, NHS organisations and professional representative bodies, including the BMA and dental representatives.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/nhs-pay-awards/
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