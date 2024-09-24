Scotland Office
|Printable version
NHS pay rise agreed
Agenda for Change pay offer accepted by trade unions.
Almost 170,000 nurses and healthcare workers in Scotland will receive a 5.5% salary increase this year, ensuring they have the best reward package in the UK.
Unions representing NHS Agenda for Change staff – which includes nurses, midwives, paramedics, allied health professionals, porters and others – unanimously agreed to an investment of more than £448 million for improved pay conditions.
The pay rise, backdated to 1 April 2024, will come into effect from next month.
Health Secretary Neil Gray said:
“I am pleased that trade unions have unanimously agreed to accept this pay offer, which ensures that nurses and healthcare staff in Scotland, who are part of Agenda for Change, will have the best reward package in the UK.
“I want to express my thanks again to Scotland’s hardworking healthcare staff for the care they provide to patients, day in, day out. They are the very backbone of the NHS and we are committed to ensuring they feel supported and valued.”
BACKGROUND
A total of £448 million has been invested in Agenda for Change pay in 2024-25. This equates to an uplift of 5.5% for all staff.
Examples of increases for 2024-25:
- experienced porters (band 2) will receive £1,395
- experienced healthcare support workers (band 4) will receive £1,651
- experienced staff nurses (band 5) will receive £2,072
- experienced paramedics (band 6) will receive £2,535.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/nhs-pay-rise-agreed/
Latest News from
Scotland Office
Building digital infrastructure20/09/2024 15:05:00
Faster broadband will feature in all new build homes in Scotland from 1 January 2025.
UK and Scottish Governments announce joint plan to secure industrial future of Grangemouth12/09/2024 16:10:00
UK and Scottish Governments announce joint plan to secure industrial future of Grangemouth
Scottish Secretary responds to GDP for June 2024 and Q2, 202428/08/2024 13:15:00
Ian Murray underlines government mission for growth, with Scotland playing a critical part in rebuilding UK economy
GERS stats show higher public spending for Scotland as part of UK15/08/2024 15:15:15
The annual Government Expenditure and Revenue report underlines the collective economic strength of the UK, says Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeil.
UK Government Minister for Scotland reacts to LMS for August 202413/08/2024 15:20:00
Kirsty McNeill underlines plans to tackle poverty, grow the economy, and make work pay for hard-working Scots.
Scottish Secretary hosts a reception for Edinburgh's festivals01/08/2024 15:15:15
Ian Murray thanks the hard work of people behind the scenes who make the festivals a success.
Scottish secretary reacts to GDP for May 2024 and Q1 202401/08/2024 12:15:00
Ian Murray says UK Government's key mission is growing the economy, making work pay and creating jobs and opportunity for all parts of the UK.
Scottish Secretary responds to Labour Market stats for July 202422/07/2024 13:15:00
Ian Murray says government is wasting no time to deliver change for people across the UK.