NHS pay rise agreed

Agenda for Change pay offer accepted by trade unions.

Almost 170,000 nurses and healthcare workers in Scotland will receive a 5.5% salary increase this year, ensuring they have the best reward package in the UK.

Unions representing NHS Agenda for Change staff – which includes nurses, midwives, paramedics, allied health professionals, porters and others – unanimously agreed to an investment of more than £448 million for improved pay conditions. 

The pay rise, backdated to 1 April 2024, will come into effect from next month.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

“I am pleased that trade unions have unanimously agreed to accept this pay offer, which ensures that nurses and healthcare staff in Scotland, who are part of Agenda for Change, will have the best reward package in the UK.

“I want to express my thanks again to Scotland’s hardworking healthcare staff for the care they provide to patients, day in, day out.  They are the very backbone of the NHS and we are committed to ensuring they feel supported and valued.”

BACKGROUND

A total of £448 million has been invested in Agenda for Change pay in 2024-25. This equates to an uplift of 5.5% for all staff.

Examples of increases for 2024-25:

  • experienced porters (band 2) will receive £1,395
  • experienced healthcare support workers (band 4) will receive £1,651
  • experienced staff nurses (band 5) will receive £2,072
  • experienced paramedics (band 6) will receive £2,535.

