Thursday 23 Mar 2023 @ 12:05
Scottish Government
Printable version

NHS pay rise delivered in April

Agenda for Change pay offer accepted by trade unions.

Healthcare staff will begin to benefit from largest overall investment in Agenda for Change pay in a single year from next month, following unions’ unanimous agreement.

160,000 NHS staff – including nurses, midwives, paramedics, allied health professionals, porters and others – will receive an average 6.5% increase in pay in 2023-24.

This £568 million deal includes a commitment to deliver the most progressive package of terms and conditions reform in decades and support for workforce recruitment, sustainability and retention.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: 

“I am very pleased that the Agenda for Change trade unions have unanimously agreed to accept this pay offer, meaning staff will start seeing the benefits of this deal in their April pay packets.

“This £568 million deal that will ensure NHS Agenda for Change staff remain, by far and away, the best paid anywhere in the UK. We are also committed to delivering the most progressive package of terms and conditions reform in decades. 

“Our healthcare staff have shown how dedicated and hardworking they are time and again and I cannot thank them enough for their commitment, particularly over the last few challenging years. Our staff are the very backbone of the NHS and we are committed to supporting them, particularly during a cost of living crisis.

“I am grateful for the continued efforts to keep discussions going to reach this deal and that this has been able to be processed in time to get the money to staff so quickly.”

BACKGROUND

A total of £568 million has been committed for Agenda for Change pay in 2023-24. This equates to an average uplift of at least 6.5% for all staff at Band 8a and below.

All staff will also receive a one-off pro rata payment of between £387 and £939 depending on banding.

The offer also reaffirms previous commitments to work to reduce the working week, protect learning time and review band 5 job nursing profiles.

Examples of increases over the two years (2022-23 and 2023-24):

  • experienced porters (band 2) receive more than £3,750 extra (19.1%)
  • experienced healthcare support workers (band 4) receive more than £4,000 extra.
  • experienced AHPs (band 5) receive more than £4,700 extra (14.4%)
  • experienced paramedics (band 6) receive more than £5,360 extra (13.2%)
  • experienced advance nurse practitioners (band 7) receive more than £5,900 extra (12.4%)

The revised pay scales are set out below:

Band 

  

2021-22

2022-23 

2023-24 Offer 

  

2023-24 £ Uplift

2023-24 % Uplift

Consolidated increase over two years 

  

One-off Payment 

1

1

£19,487

£21,692

£23,240

  

£1,548

7.1%

£3,753

19.3%

  

£387 

2

1

£19,609

£21,814

£23,362

  

£1,548

7.1%

£3,753

19.1%

  

£387 
 

2

£21,615

£23,820

£25,368

  

£1,548

6.5%

£3,753

17.4%

  

£387 

3

1

£21,709

£23,914

£25,468

  

£1,554

6.5%

£3,759

17.3%

  

£389 
 

2

£23,603

£25,808

£27,486

  

£1,678

6.5%

£3,883

16.5%

  

£420 

4

1

£23,709

£25,914

£27,598

  

£1,684

6.5%

£3,889

16.4%

  

£421 
 

2

£25,982

£28,187

£30,019

  

£1,832

6.5%

£4,037

15.5%

  

£458 

5

1

£26,104

£28,384

£30,229

  

£1,845

6.5%

£4,125

15.8%

  

£461 
 

2

£28,049

£30,329

£32,300

  

£1,971

6.5%

£4,251

15.2%

  

£493 
 

3

£32,915

£35,365

£37,664

  

£2,299

6.5%

£4,749

14.4%

  

£575 

6

1

£33,072

£35,522

£37,831

  

£2,309

6.5%

£4,759

14.4%

  

£577 
 

2

£34,637

£37,087

£39,498

  

£2,411

6.5%

£4,861

14.0%

  

£603 
 

3

£40,739

£43,286

£46,100

  

£2,814

6.5%

£5,361

13.2%

  

£703 

7

1

£40,872

£43,422

£46,244

  

£2,822

6.5%

£5,372

13.1%

  

£706 
 

2

£42,530

£45,080

£48,010

  

£2,930

6.5%

£5,480

12.9%

  

£733 
 

3

£47,846

£50,506

£53,789

  

£3,283

6.5%

£5,943

12.4%

  

£821 

8a

1

£50,965

£53,513

£56,992

  

£3,479

6.5%

£6,027

11.8%

  

£870 
 

2

£55,016

£57,767

£61,522

  

£3,755

6.5%

£6,506

11.8%

  

£939 

8b

1

£61,325

£63,530

£67,285

  

Latest News from
Scottish Government

£400,000 storm aid for Malawi

23/03/2023 16:25:00

Emergency relief funding following record-breaking storm.

Historical adoption practices: A formal apology

23/03/2023 15:05:00

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has delivered a formal apology to those affected by ‘cruel’ historical adoption practices.

Public sector pay strategy published

23/03/2023 13:20:00

Proposals ‘balance fairness with affordability and fiscal sustainability’.

Increase in social security benefits

23/03/2023 11:05:00

Additional support for people who need it most.

Wildlife management legislation introduced to Parliament

22/03/2023 13:20:00

New laws to protect wildlife and biodiversity.

Minimum Unit Pricing reducing alcohol deaths

22/03/2023 10:05:00

Report estimates the policy has saved hundreds of lives.

Views sought on school learning hours

21/03/2023 15:20:00

People are being asked to share their views on a new legal minimum number of school learning hours.

Scotland’s Carbon Footprint: 1998-2019

21/03/2023 13:05:00

Scotland's Chief Statistician today published Scotland’s Carbon Footprint: 1998-2019. 

Emergency Mobile Phone Alerts

20/03/2023 13:05:00

A new Emergency Alert mobile phone warning service was yesterday launched across the UK.

Building new links with the Arctic

17/03/2023 16:05:00

Arctic Frontiers Abroad conference takes place in Aberdeen.