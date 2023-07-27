Cabinet Office
|Printable version
NHS platform a ‘major force for good’ after identifying millions of savings in its first year
- Also published by:
- Crown Commercial Service, Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England
Funding by the Crown Commercial Service has helped NHS procurement teams identify millions in potential savings.
- Commercial buying system, Atamis, has supported NHS teams to identify millions in potential savings in its first year
- 69% of all NHS organisations across the UK are benefiting from the digital system, with many more scheduled to onboard
- Identified savings could help money be reinvested into patient care
A Crown Commercial Service-funded digital platform used by the NHS has identified millions of pounds of potential savings in its first year, the government has announced.
Many NHS-affiliated organisations previously used different platforms to buy goods and services. These weren’t possible to integrate, meaning it has historically been difficult for buying teams in the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS to share insights and data between organisations in order to make effective commercial decisions.
The Atamis system, which brings together each element of the commercial process in one location, has removed burdensome manual processes and saved millions of pounds in administration costs. This has also freed up capacity in NHS teams while helping health services run more efficiently.
The platform currently holds a pipeline of £24bn and active contracts with a value of £108bn.
NHS services in North West London were able to identify £34 million of savings by grouping 9 organisations on the same e-commerce system. This has helped them to identify £34 million of potential savings in the past 12 months.
Cabinet Office Parliamentary Secretary Alex Burghart said:
To meet the Prime Minister’s goal of reducing national debt, we’re making efficiencies for the taxpayer.
This platform, funded by the Crown Commercial Service in the Cabinet Office, is a major force for good, helping public bodies like NHS Trusts identify significant savings across the country as we continue working to deliver on the Prime Minister’s commitment to cut waiting lists in the health service.
The roll out of the Atamis e-commerce system, which was enabled by £12.8 million in funding from Crown Commercial Service (spread over 3 financial years), has already seen 258 NHS organisations (69% of total) sign up with a further target of 90% by 2025.
In addition to supporting NHS organisations to identify savings, Atamis provides procurement teams with a unified view of the data, which can be segmented according to the need of the organisation, ensuring it’s easier for procurement and commercial teams to make informed decisions that ensure the best value for money for the taxpayer.
The Department of Health and Social Care said that CCS funding has proved ‘invaluable’ in enabling widespread adoption of the system - one of the 2 key technology platforms that provide the foundations for most of the Central Commercial Functions workstreams - by organisations. The target is to achieve a 90% onboard rate by March 2025.
Health Minister Lord Markham said:
I’m pleased to see the success so far of this digital platform, which is already helping NHS organisations across England identify savings opportunities.
We are committed to using the latest technology and new ways of working to increase efficiencies, save staff time, and deliver value for money.
Sarah Jewell, Deputy Director for partnerships at Crown Commercial Service says:
We’re delighted with the success of the rollout of the Atamis e-commerce system. This is a great step forward in bringing the commercial activities of the health service together in one place to increase the effectiveness and resilience of NHS procurement.
Jacqui Rock, NHS England Chief Commercial Officer
The NHS is one of the most efficient health services in the world, and finding further efficiencies to be reinvested into patient care remains a key priority. Atamis is an incredibly important tool to support procurement teams to do this, and it’s encouraging to see the progress we have made in just a year to help deliver significant savings and value for the taxpayer.
As guardians of taxpayer money, having a unified view of the commercial data landscape is essential, so I expect the remaining NHS organisations who haven’t yet onboarded to do so as a matter of priority.
Lee Jackson, Managing Director North West London Procurement Services
Atamis has been key to the development of ICS based procurement across North West London. We now have a robust 3rd party intelligence suite of which Atamis is the cornerstone. In the past twelve months we have integrated all data from all nine NHS trusts into the system and also the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. This has helped us identify and track savings opportunities worth £34.8m across our ICS.
Melinda Johnson, Commercial Director for the Department of Health and Social Care says:
CCS funding has been invaluable to DHSC, its Arm’s Length Bodies, NHS Providers, newly formed Integrated Care Systems, Integrated Care Boards and Commissioning Support Units.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nhs-platform-a-major-force-for-good-after-identifying-millions-of-savings-in-its-first-year
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Enabling AWS Cross Account Monitoring Using Terraform27/07/2023 15:12:00
Blog posted by: Oswald Quek, Senior Developer, Government Digital Service, 26 July 2023 – Categories: Posts for Tech Specialists.
New medal to recognise British humanitarian heroes24/07/2023 12:20:00
A new medal recognising people who have responded during a major humanitarian crisis is being introduced.
Government apologises to veterans for egregious historic LGBT policy in the Armed Forces20/07/2023 10:17:00
The PM and Defence Secretary apologise to LGBT personnel and veterans impacted by the historic ban.
Whitehall set to bring in AI and data experts under plans to turbocharge productivity20/07/2023 09:20:00
Digital gurus from the private sector will be parachuted into government departments as part of radical plans to turbocharge the technological skills of civil servants, Cabinet Office Minister Jeremy Quin revealed yesterday.
What do first-time users think of the GOV.UK Prototype Kit?19/07/2023 16:22:00
Blog posted by: Alina Graham – User researcher, GDS, 18 July 2023 – Categories: User research.
Local Authorities and landlords urged to step up with ‘final push’ to resettle Afghans who supported Britain19/07/2023 11:20:00
Local councils have been urged to step up efforts to provide permanent homes for the remaining Afghans who fled the Taliban and are currently living in temporary hotel accommodation, at a cost of around £1 million per day to taxpayers.
Armed Forces Compensation Scheme and Veterans Welfare Reviews18/07/2023 15:17:15
The reviews have offered recommendations to improve the experience of those requiring veterans’ welfare or compensation services.
Veterans’ Gateway to be refreshed and taken into the Office for Veterans’ Affairs14/07/2023 10:25:00
The Government has launched a refresh of the Veterans’ Gateway, which will improve access to welfare services for ex-forces personnel.