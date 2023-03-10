Department of Health and Social Care
NHS prescription charges from 1 April 2023
Charges for NHS prescriptions, wigs and fabric supports.
The National Health Service (Charges for Drugs and Appliances) (Amendment) Regulations 2023 (‘the Amendment Regulations’) have been laid before Parliament to increase certain National Health Service charges in England from 1 April 2023.
We have applied an inflation rate of 3.21%. This year we have increased the prescription charge by 30 pence from £9.35 to £9.65 for each medicine or appliance dispensed. The cost of prescription pre-payment certificates (PPCs) will also be increased: 3-month PPC increases by £1 to £31.25 and 12-month PPC increases by £3.50 to £111.60. The recently introduced HRT PPC will cost £19.30.
Charges for wigs and fabric supports will also be increased in line with the blended inflation rate, as described above. Details of the revised charges for 2023 to 2024 can be found below.
Prescription charges
- Single charge: £9.65
- 3-month PPC: £31.25
- 12-month PPC: £111.60
- HRT PPC: £19.30
Wigs and fabric supports
- Surgical bra: £31.70
- Abdominal or spinal support: £47.80
- Stock modacrylic wig: £78.15
- Partial human hair wig: £207.00
- Full bespoke human hair wig: £302.70
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/nhs-prescription-charges-from-1-april-2023
