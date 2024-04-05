NHS prescription charges from 1 May 2024

Charges for NHS prescriptions, wigs and fabric supports will increase on 1 May 2024.

The National Health Service (Charges for Drugs and Appliances) (Amendment) Regulations 2024 were laid before Parliament on 3 April 2024. The regulations set out the new charges for NHS prescription charges in England.

Charges for prescriptions and prescription prepayment certificates (PPCs) will increase by 2.59% (rounded to the nearest 5 pence) from 1 May 2024. Charges for wigs and fabric supports will increase by the same rate.

A prescription will cost £9.90 for each medicine or appliance dispensed, an increase of 25 pence. The 3-month PPC will cost £32.05 and the 12-month PPC will cost £114.50.

The hormone replacement therapy (HRT) PPC will cost £19.80, an increase of 50 pence. This is because the rate is set at twice the single prescription charge.

Charges from 1 May 2024

Full details of the new charges from 1 May 2024 are in the table below.