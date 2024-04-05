Department of Health and Social Care
NHS prescription charges from 1 May 2024
Charges for NHS prescriptions, wigs and fabric supports will increase on 1 May 2024.
The National Health Service (Charges for Drugs and Appliances) (Amendment) Regulations 2024 were laid before Parliament on 3 April 2024. The regulations set out the new charges for NHS prescription charges in England.
Charges for prescriptions and prescription prepayment certificates (PPCs) will increase by 2.59% (rounded to the nearest 5 pence) from 1 May 2024. Charges for wigs and fabric supports will increase by the same rate.
A prescription will cost £9.90 for each medicine or appliance dispensed, an increase of 25 pence. The 3-month PPC will cost £32.05 and the 12-month PPC will cost £114.50.
The hormone replacement therapy (HRT) PPC will cost £19.80, an increase of 50 pence. This is because the rate is set at twice the single prescription charge.
Charges from 1 May 2024
Full details of the new charges from 1 May 2024 are in the table below.
|Item
|Current charge (1 April 2023 to 30 April 2024)
|Charge from 1 May 2024
|Change in £
|Single prescription charge
|£9.65
|£9.90
|£0.25
|3-month PPC
|£31.25
|£32.05
|£0.80
|12-month PPC
|£111.60
|£114.50
|£2.90
|HRT PPC
|£19.30
|£19.80
|£0.50
|Surgical bra
|£31.70
|£32.50
|£0.80
|Abdominal or spinal support
|£47.80
|£49.05
|£1.25
|Stock acrylic wig
|£78.15
|£80.15
|£2.00
|Partial human hair wig
|£207.00
|£212.35
|£5.35
|Full bespoke human hair wig
|£302.70
|£310.55
|£7.85
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nhs-prescription-charges-from-1-may-2024
