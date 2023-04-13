NHS England
|Printable version
NHS progress on waiting list despite busiest winter on record
The number of people waiting longest for elective treatment has dropped for the third month in a row as services dealt with the busiest winter on record, new figures show.
The NHS has continued to progress against its elective recovery plan, with the number of people waiting more than 18 months for elective care dropping by a third between January and February to 30,000 (29,778), while the number of patients waiting more than one year dropped by 17,000 to 362,498.
Progress came alongside a record-breaking February for the number of diagnostic tests performed by staff – with two million tests and checks in the month (2,060,854), higher than the previous record in 2020 when 1.9 million (1,912,658) tests were carried out.
The NHS has hit the faster diagnosis standard for suspected cancer for the first time, with three quarters of those referred receiving a definitive diagnosis or all clear within 28 days – over 170,000 people (171,453). While there continues to be high demand for cancer services with 229,721 people getting checked for cancer in just one month and over 25,000 people starting treatment (25,718).
This week, the NHS is experiencing the most disruptive round of industrial action it has ever faced with junior doctors on strike since 7am on Tuesday until Saturday morning. Ahead of this week’s strikes, 285,000 appointments and procedures have been postponed since December.
People who need care must still access the care they need in the usual way – only using 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and using NHS 111 online and other services for non-urgent health needs. Pharmacies and GPs are largely unaffected by the strikes so patients can still get appointments and health advice.
Today’s data shows that this winter has been the busiest on record for A&E staff with 8.3million (8,322,709) attendances over the last four months – 40,000 more than the previous record winter in 2018/19 (8,283,429).
High levels of pressure on services continued in March with A&E attendances and ambulance call outs at the highest levels recorded so far this year (2,163,709 A&E attendances & 611,548 ambulance call outs).
The NHS prepared extensively for the busiest winter on record – with 24/7 system control centres across the country, dedicated fall services as well as boosting bed capacity with the equivalent of 7,820 extra beds in services since the winter plan was published in August. Local services worked hard to introduce over 4,800 more physical beds, more virtual wards in the community, and by freeing up over 2,000 beds through speeding up discharges and helping patients to avoid admission to hospital.
In line with the commitment in the urgent and emergency care recovery plan, from today, the NHS has started to publish 12-hour A&E waits from arrival as part of the monthly publication. The new data also provides greater population-level information, including the proportion of attendances broken down by age, gender, ethnicity and main complaint.
NHS National Medical Director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis said:
“The last few months have been demanding for the NHS as record numbers of patients have come forward for care on top of hugely disruptive strike action.
“Today’s data shows demand on services is not relenting with A&E attendances and ambulance calls outs in March recorded at the highest level so far this year – even higher than a very busy January.
“But amidst the demand and industrial action, staff have progressed on key NHS priorities with the number of people waiting the longest for elective care continuing to reduce while for the first time ever the NHS has also hit the faster diagnosis standard for cancer – with more patients getting a definitive diagnosis or the all clear within 28 days.
“So while there is no let-up for services – and with almost 48 hours of strike action still to go – it remains as vital as ever that the public continue to come forward for care when they need it – using 999 in an emergency and using 111 online and making use of the expertise of pharmacies, GPs and community services for less urgent needs.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2023/04/nhs-progress-on-waiting-list-despite-busiest-winter-on-record/
Latest News from
NHS England
Comment on industrial action12/04/2023 13:20:00
Commenting on the junior doctors industrial action, NHS England national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis, said: “Staff are working incredibly hard during this unprecedented period of industrial action, and we expect the situation to become more challenging each day this strike progresses.
Emergency care to be prioritised during most disruptive industrial action in history11/04/2023 15:15:15
Strike action across England this week will see unprecedented disruption to NHS services, England’s top doctor warned yesteday.
NHS set for ‘unparalleled levels of disruption’ during next round of strikes11/04/2023 13:15:00
NHS national medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, recently (09 April 2023) commented ahead of next week’s industrial action
NHS strikes landmark deal for drug to treat two most common cancers06/04/2023 16:10:00
Hundreds of patients with breast cancer and advanced prostate cancer could benefit from a breakthrough targeted therapy, after the NHS agreed a landmark commercial deal to roll-out the drug to treat forms of the two most common cancers in England.
Extraordinary NHS pressure set to worsen warns England’s top doctor06/04/2023 15:10:00
Commenting on this morning’s updated weekly sitrep figures, NHS national medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, said: “NHS staff continue to face extraordinary pressure, with over 13,000 beds being taken up by patients who no longer need to be in hospital every day last week and more than 19 out of 20 adult beds occupied.
NHS launches photograph competition to celebrate 75 years of NHS staff and volunteers06/04/2023 12:15:00
The NHS, in partnership with Fujifilm, recently (03 April 2023) launched a national photography competition to mark 75 years of the NHS.
Health Education England and NHS England complete merger04/04/2023 16:15:00
NHS England and Health Education England have legally merged to create a new, single organisation to lead the NHS in England.
NHS hits milestone of 200 children with Hep C treated in bid to stamp out virus03/04/2023 14:15:00
Two hundred children in England have now received life-saving treatment for hepatitis C as part of a world-first NHS programme, according to latest figures.