NHS publishes data following junior doctors and hospital dental trainees’ strike

Data on the recent industrial action by junior doctors and hospital dental trainees can be found on the NHS England website here: NHS England » Industrial action in the NHS.

Since strikes began, the cumulative total of acute inpatient and outpatient appointments rescheduled is now 1,219,422.

Junior doctors and hospital dental trainees began their strike action on Wednesday (20 December) at 7.00am and finished at 7.00am on Saturday (23 December). Further strikes from 7.00am on 3 January until 7.00am on 9 January 2024 will also take place.

Last week’s latest action saw 86,329 inpatient and outpatient appointments rescheduled.

NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “This latest round of strike action over the festive period has put an already overloaded heath service under significantly more pressure – three days of strike action, ending two days before Christmas, has seen almost 86,000 more appointments rescheduled for patients needing care.

“As well as having an impact on planned care, industrial action is putting pressure on wider services, and prioritising emergency care takes staff away from other areas such as recovering services.

“With another six-day walkout coming in the New Year at what is one of the busiest times for the health service, strike action is once again going to bring significant challenges to the NHS as it struggles to provide for patients amid severe disruption.

“As ever, over the festive period, we encourage people to attend A&E and call 999 in life-threatening emergencies, but to use 111 online for other health needs.”