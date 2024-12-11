NHS publishes landmark survey into diabetes

Yesterday, NHS England has published the results from the new National Diabetes Experience Survey.

Dr Clare Hambling, National Clinical Director of Diabetes and Obesity at NHS England said: “The NHS is committed to offering effective support, treatment and care to people living with diabetes, and this survey shows our range of innovative services is helping thousands of people with diabetes across the country to better manage their condition.

“Diabetes is a growing problem globally and an ever-increasing challenge for the NHS, so this first of its kind national survey provides us with valuable insights into what matters for people living with diabetes, and how we can best meet their needs. It also reminds us that further work is needed to increase awareness of the symptoms of diabetes and the support available from the NHS.

“If you experience the main symptoms of diabetes, which include feeling very thirsty, peeing more frequently than usual, particularly at night, feeling very tired, unexpected weight loss or blurred vision, then please visit your GP.”

The National Diabetes Experience Survey gives people living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes the opportunity to share feedback on their experiences of NHS care.

Access the survey results and analysis guidance.