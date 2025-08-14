NHS publishes strike impact data following a record June for treatments

The NHS performed a record number of checks for treatments, cancer checks and other tests for June, as 18-week performance hit its best level in 3 years.

NHS staff pulled out all the stops to treat a record number of patients in any June, with 103,563 – or 2% – more treatments delivered than the same month last year (1.56 million vs 1.45 million).

The proportion of patients waiting less than 18 weeks for treatment in June was 61.5%, the highest since June 2022. The longest waits of over 52 and 65 weeks also fell.

This progress came amid a surge in people coming forward for care, with 141,809 more referrals onto the waits list – or 3.2% – than the year before (1.83 million vs 1.69 million); meaning the waiting list rose slightly by 9,712, to 7.37 million. That equates to an estimated 6.23 million patients waiting for care.

Over the past decade, excluding the pandemic, June has traditionally seen an average 32,000 increase in the waiting list.

It was also a record June for the number of diagnostic tests and checks delivered (2.5 million).

Separate data showing the impact of last month’s industrial action by resident doctors has also been published, showing the results of a more robust approach by NHS leaders with staff working around the clock to keep services open for patients.

More care was delivered during the July 2025 resident doctors’ strike than in the 5-day June 2024 walkout, with NHS analysis estimating that an additional 11,071 appointments and procedures went ahead.

Staff absence due to industrial action was lower during this latest round, with around 1,243 fewer staff absent each day on average compared to last June – a 7.5% drop – helping trusts to maintain more services and protect patient care.

The Secretary of State and the BMA have agreed to continue engagement throughout the summer with the aim of preventing further disruption to the NHS and patients.

For cancer, the NHS hit the Faster Diagnosis Standard with 76.8% – or 218,463 people – having cancer ruled out or diagnosed within 28 days, the highest June since the standard was introduced. Over 53,000 patients also started treatment for cancer within 31 days.

The NHS also continued to make improvements in urgent and emergency care. Despite the busiest July on record for A&E, with 2.4 million attendances, the highest proportion of patients were seen within 4 hours (76.4%) in almost 4 years (since 77% in Aug 2021). The number of patients waiting more than 4 hours to be admitted (115,542) was the lowest since July 2023.

Ambulance performance continued to improve, with an average Category 2 response time of 28:40, well within the NHS’s interim target for 2025/26 of 30 minutes. This was despite high demand, with staff answering 843,535 calls to 999.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS National Medical Director, said:

“The latest figures show NHS staff continuing to deliver significant improvements in care for patients against a tide of rising demand, with a record number of patients being treated, tested or having cancer ruled in or out for any June – while July saw much faster A&E waiting times despite higher than usual attendance and industrial action. “We know seasonality can have a big impact on waiting lists and it is encouraging to see that as more people come forward for care, we are also increasing activity at a steady rate with over 100,000 more treatments delivered this June compared to last. “Today’s strike data also shows that thanks to the tireless efforts of NHS staff, including many resident doctors who remained on the frontline, thousands more patients were able to receive the care they needed this time compared to the last strike action in 2024. “It is very welcome news that the Resident Doctors Committee has returned to talks — and we hope this leads to a resolution that avoids further disruption for patients.”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said:

“A year ago, we promised 2 million more appointments. 1 year on, we have delivered almost an extra 5 million appointments. As a result, today’s figures show that – despite record numbers of people coming forward for treatment – we are cutting waiting times, with the lowest number of patients waiting more than 18 weeks for treatment in 3 years. “Today’s data also shows the health service was more resilient against last month’s strike action than ever before. I want to thank NHS staff for delivering 11,000 more appointments and procedures for patients compared to previous strikes. We are getting on with the job of delivering progress in the face of strike action, and we will continue to put patients first. “I had a constructive conversation with the BMA last week and I am glad they’ve agreed to continue engagement through the summer with the mutual aim of preventing further disruption to the NHS and patients. The past year shows that we can turn the NHS around if we keep working together.”