NHS ready for double whammy of winter flu-demic and strikes

The NHS is facing an unprecedented flu wave this winter with “no peak in sight yet” according to England’s top emergency care doctor.

Latest figures show an average of 1,717 patients were in a hospital bed every day last week because of flu – the highest on record for this time of year.

Cases were an incredible 10 times higher than in the same week in 2023 (160), and more than 50% higher than last year (1,098).

The NHS is warning there is no sign of cases peaking yet, with ballooning flu cases set to coincide with industrial action which could see thousands of resident doctors walking out.

The BMA has chosen to strike at a time when it will cause maximum disruption, causing untold anxiety for patients and their families at Christmas.

The NHS remains determined that industrial action won’t derail the progress being made.

It has already delivered almost 17 million flu jabs (16,905349); 350,000 more than this time last year.

Ambulances handed over 99,000 patients at hospitals last week – 4,500 more than in the same week last year. Despite that, ambulance handover times were almost 10 minutes faster than last year – a sign NHS preparation for winter is working.

The figures published today are the first of the weekly published reports which track pressures on the NHS over winter.

It shows services are already under the cosh, with NHS 111 receiving 11,338 more calls than the same week last year.

This winter, there are more ways to access care than ever before, making it simpler and quicker for people to get the help they need.

Pharmacies give patients access to quick, easy support – including prescription-only medicines – for common conditions including sore throat, sinusitis and earache. Nearly all (98.7%) GP practices offer online consultation requests for patients, with 8 million benefitting in October.

For more serious cases, more urgent treatment centres – where patients can get care for a range of illnesses and injuries – have been opening across England

National Medical Director for Urgent and Emergency Care, Prof Julian Redhead said: “Today’s numbers confirm our deepest concerns: the health service is bracing for an unprecedented flu wave this winter. Cases are incredibly high for this time of year and there is no peak in sight yet.

“The NHS has prepared earlier for winter than ever before, but despite that we know that ballooning flu cases coinciding with strikes may stretch our staff close to breaking point in the coming weeks.

“There have never been more ways for people can get the care they need, so for non-life-threatening care, people should call NHS 111 or use 111 online, which can direct you to the most appropriate place.

“As always, use A&E & 999 for life threatening conditions and serious injuries, and with just a couple of weeks left to ensure maximum immunity from flu for Christmas Day, I urge anyone eligible to come forward to get their jab

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said: “Winter is a hard time for the NHS, but because we acted earlier than ever we’re seeing progress – with faster ambulance response and handover times compared to this time last year.

“This progress is being put in real jeopardy by the BMA’s leadership, whose reckless behaviour to time industrial action at the height of winter, will put more patients are risk and bear down hard on their NHS colleagues in the run up to Christmas.

“We will do all we can to we can to weather this storm. I am determined that with the proper planning, record investment and modernisation this government is bringing in, we’ll have a more resilient NHS for this winter and beyond.”