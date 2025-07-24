NHS England
|Printable version
NHS responds to announcement that resident doctors will go ahead with strikes
Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS England Co-National Medical Director (Secondary Care) comments on the announcement from the BMA that resident doctors will go ahead with strikes from 7am on Friday 25 July until 7am on Wednesday 30 July.
“This new round of strikes by resident doctors will no doubt be incredibly challenging for the NHS, and while local services are working extremely hard to minimise the impact for patients, as they always do, some disruption to services is inevitable. We urge the BMA to work with NHS England and local trust medical directors and leaders to minimise the impact their actions have on essential care.
“It is vital that people do not put off seeking care and come forward for treatment – using 111 online for non-life threatening care, as well as local pharmacies or general practice, or dialling 999 in a life-threatening emergency.
“Local teams are working hard to maintain as much routine care as possible so it is also important that anyone with an appointment should continue to attend as planned unless they are told otherwise by their local trust.”
Resident doctors say they will go ahead with strikes after Wes Streeting fails to make significant offer in talks
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2025/07/nhs-responds-to-announcement-that-resident-doctors-will-go-ahead-with-strikes/
Latest News from
NHS England
NHS patients urged to continue coming forward for care during upcoming resident doctors’ strikes24/07/2025 16:20:00
The NHS is facing another significant round of industrial action by resident doctors this week, with thousands expected to walk out from 7am on Friday 25 July until 7am on Wednesday 30 July.
Health bosses won't be rewarded for failure under new regulations22/07/2025 16:15:00
NHS managers who commit serious misconduct won’t be able to take up other senior NHS roles, under plans to boost patient safety.
Hundreds of thousands of people urged to get lifesaving cancer vaccine22/07/2025 09:15:00
The NHS is urging hundreds of thousands of people yet to have the lifesaving human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to get protected against cervical and other cancers.
First NHS round-the-clock mental health unit opens under 10 Year Health Plan21/07/2025 11:15:00
Hundreds of patients in East London are set to benefit as the NHS recently (17 July 2025) opened its first 24/7 neighbourhood mental health centre – a key commitment under the 10 Year Health Plan – offering walk-in support for people with mental illness.
NHS to roll out long-lasting ‘suit of armour’ jab to protect thousands of premature babies from RSV21/07/2025 09:10:00
Thousands of premature babies at risk of life-threatening infection can now be protected against the common respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this winter, with a single long-lasting injection available on the NHS for the first time.
NHS publishes waiting list breakdowns to tackle health inequalities18/07/2025 11:10:00
Hospitals will be able to address unfair elective waits for working class and minority patients as new data published yesterday shows those from deprived communities are more likely to wait longer.
Managing healthcare easy as online banking with revamped NHS App03/07/2025 16:07:00
NHS App to become complete digital front door to NHS, where patients book appointments, manage medicines, and view data
'Innovator passports’ set to accelerate cutting-edge NHS care02/07/2025 12:11:00
New 'innovator passport' will slash red tape so cutting-edge tech can be rolled out across the NHS quicker under the 10 Year Health Plan.