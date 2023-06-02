NHS England
NHS response to Galleri trial results
An NHS cancer director has commented on the promising results of an early clinical trial into the Galleri blood test, which was correctly able to identify two out of every three cancers among 5,000 people who had visited their GP with symptoms.
The findings are set to be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference and published in The Lancet Oncology journal.
NHS National Director for Cancer, Professor Peter Johnson, said:
“This study is the first step in testing a new way to identify cancer as quickly as possible, being pioneered by the NHS – earlier detection of cancer is vital and this test could help us to catch more cancers at an earlier stage and help save thousands of lives.
“It also shows once again that the NHS is at the forefront of cutting edge, innovative technology.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2023/06/nhs-response-to-galleri-trial-results/
