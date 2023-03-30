NHS England
|Printable version
NHS response to the British Social Attitudes Survey results
NHS yesterday responded to the British Social Attitudes Survey results.
Responding to the British Social Attitudes Survey results, an NHS spokesperson yesterday said:
“While this survey reflects the public’s perceptions of the significant pressure on our services, it is clear the overwhelming majority still very firmly value the fundamental principles of the NHS – which is welcome as we head towards the NHS’ 75th birthday.
“Importantly, even with more people accessing our services than ever before, it also shows strong satisfaction with the range of services and the quality of care patients receive, which is a testament to our hardworking, dedicated staff working across all corners of the NHS.
“However, there is no doubt that the NHS has been under sustained pressure in recent months which has impacted the experiences of patients – at the time this survey was carried out, staff had just treated more people with Covid-19 in hospital over the summer than the past two combined, GPs were delivering millions more appointments each month compared to before the pandemic, and it was the busiest October ever for A&E attendances and the most serious ambulance call-outs.
“The NHS is taking significant steps to further improve patient experience, including our recently-launched blueprint to recover urgent and emergency care alongside continuing to slash the long waits for elective treatment which inevitably built up during the pandemic, and we are working on new plans to boost primary care for patients as well as publishing a long-term workforce strategy shortly.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2023/03/nhs-response-to-the-british-social-attitudes-survey-results/
Latest News from
NHS England
First new life-extending NHS treatment for incurable cervical cancer in almost 15 Years29/03/2023 15:33:00
A life-extending treatment for advanced cervical cancer will be made available to hundreds of NHS patients from today.
NHS treats hundreds with gaming disorders29/03/2023 12:25:00
Hundreds of gamers including children and their family members have been treated by the NHS National Centre for Gaming Disorders.
Stroke survivors and their ‘savers’ call on people to act F.A.S.T. as part of NHS campaign28/03/2023 16:15:00
Patients who have survived a stroke are joining forces with their ‘savers’ and the NHS to encourage people to act F.A.S.T. and call 999 if they have symptoms of a stroke.
NHS slashes longest elective and cancer waits for patients28/03/2023 11:05:00
The number of people waiting over 18 months for NHS care has fallen again despite continued demand for services, new figures showed yesterday.
NHS patients with rare genetic disorders to be fast-tracked to earlier diagnosis and specialist care27/03/2023 14:05:00
Hundreds of people with a range of rare conditions primarily affecting the central nervous system will be fast-tracked to diagnosis and specialist care, thanks to the launch of a pioneering new NHS service.
NHS weekly winter operational update for the week ending 19 March 202324/03/2023 10:20:00
NHS England’s chief strategy officer, Chris Hopson, commented on yesterday’s updated weekly sitrep figures,
NHS rolls out specialist medical care centres for women during pregnancy21/03/2023 15:25:00
Pregnant women with serious medical problems will now have access to specialist treatment centres across the country.
Norovirus cases up 50% as NHS pressure significant16/03/2023 12:15:00
NHS National Medical Director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, has commented on the NHS weekly winter operational update for the week ending 12 March 2023.
Some hospitals see busiest Monday of the year so far for A&E attendance15/03/2023 14:05:00
NHS national medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, said: “Emergency departments remained under severe pressure on Monday (13 March), and, while we are prioritising urgent and critical care, it’s important to remember that GP surgeries and pharmacies are largely unaffected and that 111 online can help with many non-urgent needs.