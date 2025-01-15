NHS rolls out lifesaving home testing for bowel cancer to over 50s

Hundreds of thousands more people will be sent a home-testing kit that can help to detect signs of bowel cancer, as the NHS expands its lifesaving screening programme to those aged 50 in England.

People aged 50 and 52 are now starting to automatically receive a home test kit every two years by post when they become eligible, marking the final phase of the NHS ambition to offer everyone 50-74 the screening test. Around 850,000 additional people in England a year will be eligible for the screening test, with over 4 million more people invited since roll out began in 2021

The kit, known as the faecal immunochemical test (FIT), checks for blood in a small stool sample, which can be a sign of bowel cancer.

The NHS is also calling on more people to take up the potentially lifesaving offer, as figures show that uptake is lower in those aged 54 – 59 – with less than 60% of 54-57 year olds having taken up the offer, compared to over 70% returning their FIT kits in the 60-74 range.

Expansion of the national bowel screening programme to all over 50s is the latest step in the NHS drive to find cancers at an earlier stage when they are easier to treat.

FIT kits are done at home by putting a poo sample in a small tube and returning it by post to the NHS for testing.

Those newly eligible will receive an invitation letter and will be sent their test with full instructions and prepaid return packaging. This will happen automatically for people in this new age group as this rolls out across the country.

Results are sent back to participants, along with information about further tests, if needed.

Through regular screening, the programme aims to diagnose bowel cancers at an earlier stage, increasing the chances of successful treatment and survival.

Steve Russell, National Director for Vaccinations and Screening at NHS England, yesterday said:

“Lives are saved when cancers are caught early and the expansion of the NHS bowel cancer screening programme to those aged 50 will help to spot signs of bowel cancer sooner, and potentially save thousands of lives. “We are seeing positive uptake of the home testing FIT kits, with over two thirds of those eligible returning their tests, but this drops off in the lower age groups and we want to see even more people taking up the offer. “While taking a test for bowel cancer may be the last thing you’re thinking about as you enter the new year, it could save your life, so if you’ve got a FIT kit hiding in a drawer at home, I would encourage you to return it quickly as you can – most people won’t have signs of cancer, but if the test does detect anything, we can ensure they are sent on for further tests and treatment.”

Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer at NHS England yesterday said:

“Thousands of people in England develop bowel cancer each year, and there are concerns that it is becoming more common for people in their 50’s – but what we do know is that the chances of surviving it are very good when it is caught early, which is why the NHS is sending out millions of free bowel cancer screening kits for people to use in the comfort of their own homes, and we urge everyone invited to take part. “There is no need to feel embarrassed about poo – the test is quick and simple to use and can detect signs of bowel cancer, often before symptoms appear, so please do return your FIT kit if you are sent one. “If anyone experiences symptoms such as blood in their poo or severe stomach pain, no matter their age, they should speak to their GP and get it checked out as soon as possible.”

Early detection of bowel cancer, the third most common type of cancer in England, can significantly improve treatment outcomes.

One person who knows how lifechanging these simple tests can be is Stephen Gates, a 56-year-old business development director from north Buckinghamshire who was diagnosed with stage 2 bowel cancer after returning his FIT kit this summer. His diagnosis came as a complete shock, but he is so grateful it was found early and is urging others who have not taken up the offer to do so without delay.

Stephen yesterday said:

“I’ve always had an active, busy lifestyle, working full time and exercising lots, and I’ve always taken good care of my nutrition – in fact I’m as fit now as I was in my mid-30s. So you can imagine my shock when I completed my first home testing kit, and received a phone call inviting me for a colonoscopy. Unfortunately, it revealed that I had a malignant tumour in my bowel. I couldn’t believe it – I had no symptoms “At first I was devastated and terrified. The month or so between diagnosis and finding out the results of the scans were really tough. I told no one other than my wife, my boss and two friends. I wanted to shield my two daughters and wider family and friends from the news until I had more information about the treatment. “The scans revealed that I had stage 2 cancer, but luckily it hadn’t spread. I elected to have bowel resection surgery later that summer, but stayed positive given it had been caught early. “I spent the time preparing for surgery by exercising more, so that I was in the best possible physical and mental shape. I spent less than 72 hours in hospital following a 10-hour operation. The surgery was a great success and I’m now exercising at my previous levels, and I’ve started boxing. “I feel incredibly fortunate that my cancer was picked up early through my screening test, which was so simple to complete and send back. “I understand that some people might be nervous about taking the test, but the chances are you’ll have nothing to worry about and can sleep well knowing this. Please take up the offer and complete your bowel screening kit. It could save your life.”

Around 2 out of 100 people who use the kit will require further testing.

The FIT home testing kit is already made available through the NHS Bowel Cancer Screening Programme to everyone aged 54 to 74. People aged 75 and over can request a kit by phoning the NHS bowel cancer screening helpline on 0800 707 60 60.

Since the FIT kit was introduced into the screening programme in April 2019, national uptake has increased from 59.2% to 65.2%.

The FIT kit is more convenient to use than the previous home test as it only requires one sample which can be done at home and is then returned in a sealed bottle.

Due to the increased uptake with the FIT kit, more cancers are now being detected than when the previous test was used.

Public Health and Prevention Minister, Andrew Gwynne, yesterday said:

“Bowel cancer screening saves lives from one of the most common cancers, so it’s fantastic to see the expansion of the screening programme. “The evidence is overwhelming – this rollout will catch more cases at an earlier stage, preventing deaths and giving our fantastic NHS staff the precious time needed to treat people earlier and improve their life chances. “As part of our Plan for Change, we will make the NHS fit for the future and fight cancer on all fronts – through prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and research.”

Dr Lisa Wilde, Director of Research and External Affairs at Bowel Cancer UK, yesterday said:

“Screening is one of the best ways to spot bowel cancer at an early stage, when it is treatable and curable. In fact, more than nine in ten people survive bowel cancer when it’s diagnosed at the earliest stage. That’s why it’s so fantastic to see the NHS screening programme expanding to include those aged 50 and above in England. “This is something we have long campaigned for, and we’re sure that the bowel cancer community will be thrilled that more people are now eligible for this lifesaving screening test. “Stephen’s story demonstrates just how important it is to complete the screening test to help spot the disease before symptoms even develop and we urge everyone to follow his example and do so as soon as they receive it.”

People can call the free bowel cancer screening helpline for advice on 0800 707 60 60. Information on bowel cancer and the screening programme can be found on the nhs.uk website.

If you notice any symptoms of bowel cancer, contact your GP and don’t wait for your screening test. The type of changes to look out for are changes in your usual bowel habits for 3 weeks or more: