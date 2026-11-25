Hundreds of thousands of NHS staff will be warned they risk losing their jobs if they snoop on patient records in updated training being rolled out across the health service from this week.

The NHS has introduced a zero-tolerance crackdown on staff who inappropriately and unjustifiably access confidential patient information following a string of cases involving staff viewing highly sensitive patient medical records they had no valid reason to see.

New content is now being added to national training on data security used across the health service which sets out that staff may face disciplinary action, including dismissal, if they access records without a clear and authorised reason.

NHS England chief executive Sir Jim Mackey is calling for healthcare leaders to ensure uptake of the training to make it “crystal clear” staff may face dismissal for accessing records without a legitimate reason to do so.

Staff will also be trained on how to approach reporting suspicions of other NHS workers unlawfully accessing records, in line with existing procedures.

The training update follows guidance issued to NHS trusts, integrated care boards and GP practices in September, which outlined strict expectations for handling suspected unlawful access – including immediate suspension at the point of suspicion and spot checks for access following any high-profile incident.

The new approach has already helped identify potential unauthorised access to a patient’s record by two staff at Yorkshire Ambulance Service after a man was killed by a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, with the NHS trust launching an investigation.

Sir Jim Mackey, NHS Chief Executive, yesterday said:

“We have zero-tolerance for any member of NHS staff who accesses private information in patient records that they have no business seeing – and we’re rolling out new content in our national training programme to make that crystal clear. “The updated training is just one of the actions we’re putting in place to take a tougher stance on this issue, alongside the expectation that any member of staff being investigated for snooping should face immediate suspension. “All NHS leaders should now ensure the training is completed so staff are in no doubt that they face dismissal if they inappropriately access patient records, and we can finally stamp out this shocking behaviour.”

Paul Arnold, ICO Chief Executive, yesterday said:

“Patients must be able to trust that their medical records will only ever be accessed by staff with a legitimate reason to see them. “Recent incidents have shown that the culture and behaviours needed to protect that trust have not been good enough, and that needs to change. I know how much distress this type of behaviour causes patients and families. “It is vital the health sector takes action and today’s announcement is a positive step.”

The new unlawful access content is being added to the existing NHS online data security and awareness training, which is accessed by around 150,000 NHS staff each month.

All NHS organisations across England need to ensure their staff complete the national online training module, or provide suitable alternative training, as a mandatory requirement every year.