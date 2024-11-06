Scottish Government
|Printable version
NHS Scotland consultants’ pay deal
Consultants accept £124.9 million investment in 2024-25 pay.
Consultants across Scotland have voted to accept a £124.9 million investment in their pay and reward package, ensuring their pay is competitive with other UK nations.
The pay deal will see a 10.5% uplift to all basic pay with £5.7 million invested in other contractual elements. It will be backdated to 1 April 2024.
Health Secretary Neil Gray yesterday said:
“I am very pleased that the consultants have voted to accept our pay offer. This will ensure that our consultant workforce feel valued, supported and fairly rewarded.
“This will bring Scotland back into line with recent pay deals in other parts of the UK, ensuring our NHS remains competitive when recruiting and retaining consultants.
“I wish to thank our consultants for their dedication and patience. They are a critical part of NHS Scotland’s workforce and we are committed to supporting them.”
Background
A total of £124.9 million has been committed for consultants’ pay in 2024-25. This will be distributed as a 10.5% pay uplift for all consultants with £5.7 million allocated towards uplifting discretionary points from £3204 to £3600 per point.
Discretionary points are financial awards given in Scotland, with each NHS board required to make these available to reward excellence in service delivery to:
- Consultants who have reached pay point 5 of the pay scale or its equivalent
- Associate specialists who have reached pay point 7 and remain on the old contract
New Consultant Pay Scale 2024-25
|
Pay Point
|
2023-24 Pay Scale
|
Proposed 2024-25 Pay Scale
|
% Uplift
|
£ Uplift
|
0
|
£96,963
|
£107,144
|
10.50%
|
£10,181
|
1
|
£99,011
|
£109,407
|
10.50%
|
£10,396
|
2
|
£101,957
|
£112,662
|
10.50%
|
£10,705
|
3
|
£104,906
|
£115,921
|
10.50%
|
£11,015
|
4
|
£107,846
|
£119,170
|
10.50%
|
£11,324
|
5
|
£107,846
|
£119,170
|
10.50%
|
£11,324
|
6
|
£107,846
|
£119,170
|
10.50%
|
£11,324
|
7
|
£107,846
|
£119,170
|
10.50%
|
£11,324
|
8
|
£107,846
|
£119,170
|
10.50%
|
£11,324
|
9
|
£114,846
|
£126,905
|
10.50%
|
£12,059
|
10
|
£114,846
|
£126,905
|
10.50%
|
£12,059
|
11
|
£114,846
|
£126,905
|
10.50%
|
£12,059
|
12
|
£114,846
|
£126,905
|
10.50%
|
£12,059
|
13
|
£114,846
|
£126,905
|
10.50%
|
£12,059
|
14
|
£121,846
|
£134,640
|
10.50%
|
£12,794
|
15
|
£121,846
|
£134,640
|
10.50%
|
£12,794
|
16
|
£121,846
|
£134,640
|
10.50%
|
£12,794
|
17
|
£121,846
|
£134,640
|
10.50%
|
£12,794
|
18
|
£121,846
|
£134,640
|
10.50%
|
£12,794
|
19
|
£128,841
|
£142,369
|
10.50%
|
£13,528
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/nhs-scotland-consultants-pay-deal/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Climate Change Bill passed06/11/2024 16:15:00
Carbon budget approach to setting climate targets agreed.
Delivering on pledges to children with additional support needs06/11/2024 10:05:00
A new report sets out the progress made to improve the educational experiences of children and young people with additional support needs (ASN) in schools across Scotland, with more than 40 actions completed thus far.
Additional Support for Learning Action Plan 3rd Progress Report06/11/2024 09:05:00
Progress report from the Scottish Government and COSLA providing an update on work undertaken since November 2022 and summarising the actions to be taken to deliver the recommendations from the review of implementation of additional support for learning.
Attracting private investment in nature05/11/2024 15:05:00
A new plan to attract responsible private investment into natural capital markets has been launched for Scotland.
Non-domestic rates relief statistics05/11/2024 13:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released statistics on the reliefs and exemptions from non-domestic rates that were in place on 1 June 2024.
Wellbeing Economy Governments Annual Engagement Report05/11/2024 12:05:00
A report published on behalf of the Wellbeing Economy Governments partnership, detailing group activity and engagement from October 2023 - September 2024.
Carer Support Payment now Scotland-wide04/11/2024 15:05:00
Tens of thousands of carers can now apply for support as benefit roll-out complete.
The Importance of Natural Capital to the Scottish Economy04/11/2024 13:05:00
This research identifies sectors reliant on natural capital in Scotland and quantifies the economic value of these nature-dependent sectors at national and regional levels. The methodology values our economy's dependence on nature, estimating £40 billion economic output and 261,000 jobs supported.