NHS Scotland consultants’ pay deal

Consultants accept £124.9 million investment in 2024-25 pay.

Consultants across Scotland have voted to accept a £124.9 million investment in their pay and reward package, ensuring their pay is competitive with other UK nations.

The pay deal will see a 10.5% uplift to all basic pay with £5.7 million invested in other contractual elements. It will be backdated to 1 April 2024.

Health Secretary Neil Gray yesterday said:

“I am very pleased that the consultants have voted to accept our pay offer. This will ensure that our consultant workforce feel valued, supported and fairly rewarded. “This will bring Scotland back into line with recent pay deals in other parts of the UK, ensuring our NHS remains competitive when recruiting and retaining consultants. “I wish to thank our consultants for their dedication and patience. They are a critical part of NHS Scotland’s workforce and we are committed to supporting them.”

Background

A total of £124.9 million has been committed for consultants’ pay in 2024-25. This will be distributed as a 10.5% pay uplift for all consultants with £5.7 million allocated towards uplifting discretionary points from £3204 to £3600 per point.

Discretionary points are financial awards given in Scotland, with each NHS board required to make these available to reward excellence in service delivery to:

Consultants who have reached pay point 5 of the pay scale or its equivalent

Associate specialists who have reached pay point 7 and remain on the old contract

New Consultant Pay Scale 2024-25

Pay Point 2023-24 Pay Scale Proposed 2024-25 Pay Scale % Uplift £ Uplift 0 £96,963 £107,144 10.50% £10,181 1 £99,011 £109,407 10.50% £10,396 2 £101,957 £112,662 10.50% £10,705 3 £104,906 £115,921 10.50% £11,015 4 £107,846 £119,170 10.50% £11,324 5 £107,846 £119,170 10.50% £11,324 6 £107,846 £119,170 10.50% £11,324 7 £107,846 £119,170 10.50% £11,324 8 £107,846 £119,170 10.50% £11,324 9 £114,846 £126,905 10.50% £12,059 10 £114,846 £126,905 10.50% £12,059 11 £114,846 £126,905 10.50% £12,059 12 £114,846 £126,905 10.50% £12,059 13 £114,846 £126,905 10.50% £12,059 14 £121,846 £134,640 10.50% £12,794 15 £121,846 £134,640 10.50% £12,794 16 £121,846 £134,640 10.50% £12,794 17 £121,846 £134,640 10.50% £12,794 18 £121,846 £134,640 10.50% £12,794 19 £128,841 £142,369 10.50% £13,528



