NHS Scotland consultants pay offer
£124.9 million investment in consultants pay for 2024-25.
Consultants across Scotland have been offered a £124.9 million investment in their pay and reward package ensuring it is competitive with other UK nations.
The offer, if accepted by trade unions, will see the investment applied as a 10.5% uplift to basic pay and an investment of £5.7 million in other contractual elements.
It will be backdated to 1 April 2024.
Health Secretary Neil Gray yesterday said:
“Following weeks of constructive engagement with BMA Scotland, I am pleased to propose a pay offer that will ensure that our consultant workforce feel valued, supported and fairly rewarded.
“This will bring Scotland back into line with recent pay deals in other parts of the UK, ensuring our NHS remains competitive when recruiting and retaining consultants.
“I wish to thank our consultants for their dedication and patience. They are a critical part of NHS Scotland’s workforce and we are committed to supporting them.
“BMA will now put this to their members and I hope the unions will accept our offer.”
BACKGROUND
A total of £124.9 million has been committed for consultants' pay in 2024-25. This will be distributed as a 10.5% pay uplift for all consultants with £5.7 million invested to uplift Discretionary Points from £3204 to £3600 per point.
Examples of basic pay increases for 2024-25:
- consultants on pay point 3 will receive £11,015
- consultants on pay point 9 will receive £12,059
- consultants on pay point 14 will receive £12,794
New Proposed 2024-25 Pay Scale
|
Pay Point
|
2023/24 Pay Scale
|
Proposed 2024/25 Pay Scale
|
% Uplift
|
£ Uplift
|
0
|
£96,963
|
£107,144
|
10.50%
|
£10,181
|
1
|
£99,011
|
£109,407
|
10.50%
|
£10,396
|
2
|
£101,957
|
£112,662
|
10.50%
|
£10,705
|
3
|
£104,906
|
£115,921
|
10.50%
|
£11,015
|
4
|
£107,846
|
£119,170
|
10.50%
|
£11,324
|
5
|
£107,846
|
£119,170
|
10.50%
|
£11,324
|
6
|
£107,846
|
£119,170
|
10.50%
|
£11,324
|
7
|
£107,846
|
£119,170
|
10.50%
|
£11,324
|
8
|
£107,846
|
£119,170
|
10.50%
|
£11,324
|
9
|
£114,846
|
£126,905
|
10.50%
|
£12,059
|
10
|
£114,846
|
£126,905
|
10.50%
|
£12,059
|
11
|
£114,846
|
£126,905
|
10.50%
|
£12,059
|
12
|
£114,846
|
£126,905
|
10.50%
|
£12,059
|
13
|
£114,846
|
£126,905
|
10.50%
|
£12,059
|
14
|
£121,846
|
£134,640
|
10.50%
|
£12,794
|
15
|
£121,846
|
£134,640
|
10.50%
|
£12,794
|
16
|
£121,846
|
£134,640
|
10.50%
|
£12,794
|
17
|
£121,846
|
£134,640
|
10.50%
|
£12,794
|
18
|
£121,846
|
£134,640
|
10.50%
|
£12,794
|
19
|
£128,841
|
£142,369
|
10.50%
|
£13,528
