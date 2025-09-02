Scottish Government
NHS Scotland hits five-year high for operations
Performed operations figure highest in five years
The number of operations performed in July was the highest in five years, according to Public Health Scotland statistics published today.
The data shows that 23,470 operations were carried out in July, an 8.9% increase compared to July of last year. This figure is the highest since February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past 12 months to July 2025, a total of 265,060 operations were performed, a 1.8% increase from the previous year.
Additional investment to tackle NHS waiting times is expected to deliver more than 213,000 additional appointments and procedures this year.
Health Secretary Neil Gray:
“It is welcome to see the number of operations performed last month reach a five-year high. It’s also encouraging to see a year-on-year increase in planned procedures since 2021, despite ongoing pressures on service.”
“We want to build on this success and drive that improvement across Scotland – we are investing £110 million to tackle the longest waits for procedures and operations.”
“Our record investment in the NHS this year is allowing us to target specific areas that are experiencing long waits, reducing backlogs and getting people the appointments and treatments they need as quickly as possible.”
Background
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/nhs-scotland-hits-five-year-high-for-operations/
