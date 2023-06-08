Scottish Government
NHS Scotland overseas recruitment
800 additional staff join workforce.
Health Boards across Scotland have hired an additional 800 nurses, midwives and allied health professionals from overseas, helped by £8 million of funding announced in October 2022.
Part of a package of £600 million to support services through the winter period the funding was announced with an aim to recruit 750 new staff.
As a result of intensive work by health boards the target has been exceeded with 293 additional staff already in posts across the country and a further 507 due to arrive by the end of the summer.
This builds on the 200 staff recruited from overseas in 2022, meaning an additional 1,000 staff have been recruited in the last 18 months, bolstering the existing workforce and providing further resilience.
Health Secretary Michael Matheson said:
“Last October we set ambitious targets to recruit 750 additional nurses, midwives and allied professionals from overseas and I am pleased that due to the hard work of health boards we have exceeded this target.
“These recruits bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise and will help to ensure everyone in Scotland has access to the right care, in the right place at the right time.”
