NHS spring Covid-19 vaccine rollout kicks off with more than half a million appointments already booked

The first spring Covid-19 vaccines are being delivered by NHS staff from today (Tuesday 1 April) with more than half a million appointments booked in the last week.

Since last Tuesday (25 March), 563,154 Covid-19 spring booster jabs have been booked since the national booking system opened, with the NHS’s top doctor encouraging the most vulnerable to book their appointment.

Individuals that need extra protection this year include those aged 75 and over (including those by 17 June 2025), older adult care home residents, and immunosuppressed individuals aged six months and over.

They can book their jabs via the NHS App, nhs.uk website, calling 119 free of charge, or if invited by their GP practice.

Local NHS teams have been working to make it as easy as possible for people to get jabbed close to home, and around 7.5 million people will be invited to get their jabs. Invites will be sent via email, NHS App messages, texts, or letters – but you do not need to wait for an invite to book your appointment.

As well as booked appointments at GP practices and pharmacies, there are thousands of walk-in appointments available every day, with a full list of local locations available on the NHS walk-in finder.

Latest weekly figures show more than 1,000 Covid-19 patients are in hospital on average every day (w/e 23 March), showing that this continues to be a serious illness.

The Covid-19 vaccine provides vital protection against several different variants of the virus and helps to reduce the risk of catching and spreading it as well as helping avoid hospitalisation.

Surveillance data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on last year’s spring Covid-19 vaccination programme showed that those who received a vaccine were more than 40% less likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19 for up to 2 months after vaccination, compared to those who did not receive one.

The NHS is also encouraging those aged 75 to 79 (and those who have turned 80 since 1 September 2024) and pregnant women from 28 weeks to get the RSV vaccine by booking an appointment with their GP practice or speaking to their maternity services.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s National Medical Director, said:

“It is important we remember Covid-19 is just not just a winter illness and even in spring and summer it remains dangerous for those most at risk, such as older adults, care home residents and those who are immunosuppressed. “It is great to see more than half a million of those eligible have already booked in to get their jabs and I encourage others to come forward and get booked in as soon as possible – protection from the Covid-19 vaccination reduces over time so just because you may have had a jab before, it is important to get a top-up if you are in one of the most at-risk groups.” “With vaccinations starting today across the country, you do not need to wait for your invite to book – you can check our walk-in finder, book via the NHS website, the NHS App or call 119 and get a date for your jab in your diary.”

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Ashley Dalton said:

“It is crucial we continue to protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19, ensuring they have protection against serious illness. “Getting vaccinated is now quicker and more convenient than ever, with thousands of sites open across the country, including local pharmacies and GP practices. “I urge everyone who is also eligible to join me and get their spring jab as soon as possible.”

Dr Alex Allen, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA: