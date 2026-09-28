NHS staff suspected of snooping on patient records to be immediately suspended

NHS staff suspected of improperly and unlawfully accessing patients’ medical records will face immediate suspension and have their access to NHS computer systems cut off, under a zero-tolerance crackdown on “snooping staff”.

NHS England has asked every trust to act immediately when staff are suspected of accessing patient records without proper justification — suspending them while the incident is investigated, and pausing their access to NHS systems.

The hardline approach comes amid a string of cases involving staff accessing highly sensitive patient information they had no legitimate reason to view.

NHS England chief executive Sir Jim Mackey has written to every trust demanding they implement the new approach immediately, to protect patients from further breaches.

Suspicious activity is identified through routine monitoring and audits of NHS systems, which create records of who has accessed patient information and when, allowing organisations to investigate unusual or unauthorised access.

Where a registered healthcare professional is dismissed for the offence, trusts are told to refer the case to the relevant professional regulator.

This means doctors, nurses and other registered professionals caught snooping on patient records could not only lose their NHS job but could also face regulatory action that may prevent them from practising ever again.

Sir Jim Mackey, NHS Chief Executive, recently said:

“Patient records contain some of the most private information people will ever share. “We have seen too many cases of people abusing that trust, and enough is enough. “If someone is suspected of snooping, we cannot leave them in post with access to patients’ records while an investigation takes days or weeks. “From now on, we will expect them to be suspended and have their access to NHS systems cut off immediately, while the facts are established. “Anyone who thinks they can satisfy their curiosity by looking at a patient’s record should know this: they will be found out, they may lose their career, and could end up with a criminal record.”

The NHS has already taken a series of steps to tackle inappropriate access to patient records, including launching a national campaign to remind staff of their responsibilities and the serious consequences of unlawful access.

Guidance has also been issued to NHS organisations on preventing, monitoring, investigating and reporting unlawful access, including the use of regular audits and technical controls to identify suspicious activity.