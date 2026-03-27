Scottish Government
|Printable version
NHS staff to benefit from World Cup Bank Holiday
Marking the achievement of the men’s national football team.
First Minister John Swinney has confirmed that NHS staff will get the one-off national Bank holiday to mark Scotland’s return to the men’s football World Cup for the first time since 1998.
Health Secretary Neil Gray has written to staff representatives at the country’s largest employer to confirm they will have the chance to celebrate the sporting achievement.
The First Minister recently said:
“The bank holiday on June 15 is a chance to get together with family and friends and make the most of the men’s national football team competing in the first World Cup finals for 28 years.
“I want to ensure that our hard-working NHS staff have that opportunity, so I am pleased to confirm all NHS Scotland staff will benefit from the extra holiday.
“The efforts of NHS staff have seen waits of over a year decreasing for eight consecutive months and new outpatient waits over a year more than halving since July 2025. I am deeply grateful for all they continue to do to drive progress and this holiday recognises that.
“Not only is this an historic sporting event, it’s also a chance for Scotland to be on the world stage, to attract business development, create tourism interest and make cultural and sporting connections.”
BACKGROUND
Measures will be put in place to ensure the NHS will continue to operate as it normally would on public holidays.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/nhs-staff-to-benefit-from-world-cup-bank-holiday-2/
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