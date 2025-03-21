NHS England
|Printable version
NHS still under strain despite fall in winter virus cases
The worst of the winter pressures are over for the NHS according to England’s top doctor, after norovirus cases in hospitals dropped for the 4th week in a row.
In the week ending 16 March, there were 899 hospital patients with norovirus – down from the winter peak of 1,160 seen in mid-February. Cases remain around a third higher compared to the same period last year, which recorded 680 cases.
Flu cases in hospital have plummeted to 1,174 from their January peak of 5,408.
While the worst of this winter is over, pressure on NHS staff remains stubbornly high.
More than 9 in 10 adult hospital beds are currently occupied (94.4%).
Hospitalisations for COVID-19 have stabilised at around 1,030 patients – slightly up from 1,012 in the previous week.
Staff absences continue to pose significant challenges for NHS teams, with around 47,097 staff off sick per day.
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said: “The NHS has weathered another winter storm thanks to the dedication of hard-working staff over the last few months.
“But pressure on NHS staff never goes away – they are currently managing high bed occupancy, ongoing COVID hospitalisations, and higher than normal norovirus cases.
“People should continue to use NHS services in the normal way – using 111 and 111 online if you need advice and support for health conditions – and only use 999 or attend A&E in life-threatening emergencies.”
Wes Streeting, Health and Social Care Secretary, said: “Thanks to staff who have worked their socks off this winter, the worst of the winter pressures appear to be behind us.
“I am determined that we now learn the lessons from this winter and, through our forthcoming urgent and emergency care plan, make sure A&E waits are shorter and ambulances arrive sooner next winter.
“Through our Plan for Change, we will make our NHS fit for the future.”
The latest weekly winter data is available on the NHS England website.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2025/03/nhs-still-under-strain-despite-fall-in-winter-virus-cases/
