NHS supporting record numbers of people living with dementia

A record half a million people have received a dementia diagnosis on the NHS, as the health service ramps up support for the country’s biggest killer.

New NHS figures published this week show 506,549 people have received a dementia diagnosis, compared to 490,163 this time last year.

NHS hospitals are using the latest technology to help keep people living with dementia safe in their homes, as the health service delivers on the 10 Year Health Plan by offering care close to home.

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust has launched a new at-home monitoring service, called MinderCare, to spot signs of changes in health needs and potentially reduce unnecessary hospital admissions.

The devices, which include sensors on bed mattresses, household appliances and doorways, mean clinical teams can track whether a patient is still managing their daily routine, responding well to medication and even signs of potential infection.

Family members report the new devices have given them “peace of mind” when leaving their loved one alone and mean any signs of deterioration can be easily spotted and care plans tweaked.

The service is underpinned by over a decade of research in partnership with the UK Dementia Research Institute at Imperial College London and supported by funding from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Imperial Biomedical Research Centre, which supports research which translates scientific discoveries into potential new technologies, treatments and tests that can have a real benefit for patients.

Nationally, the NHS offers care plans or reviews and medication reviews with 330,460 people receiving the former and 114,447 the latter in the last year.

England’s top dementia doctor encouraged people concerned that their loved ones may be at the early stages of the disease to get tested.

A timely diagnosis for dementia is vital so more people get the support and care they need to live with the illness.

Dr Jeremy Isaacs, national clinical director for dementia, NHS England, recently said:

“Thanks to patients and families coming forward, and the hard work of NHS staff, we have a record more than half a million people diagnosed with dementia, many of whom are living in their own homes with support from family and friends. “MinderCare is a great example of the NHS trialling cutting-edge technology to help more people to live safely in their own homes. “As families gather this bank holiday weekend perhaps for the first time in months, it’s an opportunity to spot the signs of dementia. “There are lots of reasons why people might be forgetful or absent-minded but it could be the sign that something is wrong. “Issues that may not have been obvious previously such as forgetfulness, difficulty making plans, or word-finding problems may be easier to spot when families or friends across the country get together for an extended period. “Getting a diagnosis of dementia is the first step in supporting people, with a wide range of NHS services able to help. “If you have noticed that someone has symptoms, please encourage them to visit their GP for an assessment – the sooner someone is seen the quicker the NHS can help.”

Kieran Winterburn, Head of National Influencing at Alzheimer’s Society, recently said:

“A third of people living with dementia in England are undiagnosed. We understand that getting a dementia diagnosis can feel overwhelming, but we believe it’s better to know. An early and accurate diagnosis can unlock access to crucial care, support and treatment – helping people manage their symptoms and avoid reaching crisis point. “It’s promising to see more people receiving a dementia diagnosis, and we must keep up this momentum. The 10-Year Health Plan and the development of a new national framework on dementia are crucial opportunities to transform how dementia is diagnosed, managed and treated. “Alongside that, we also need to see continued bold, ambitious action and investment not just in innovative technology that supports people once diagnosed, but also in the tools and people needed to diagnose more people in the first place. “If anyone is concerned about themselves or a loved one, Alzheimer’s Society’s dementia symptoms checklist is a helpful first step in starting a conversation with their GP.”

Case study

Edith, 83, was diagnosed with dementia a couple of years ago and lives with her son Lee, 54, in West London. Edith’s care is overseen by specialists at Charing Cross Hospital and she’s been using the MinderCare service for the past four months.

Edith recently said:

“It’s reassuring to know that the hospital team are looking out for me at home, especially when Lee isn’t here. “I’ve had a couple of falls in the last two years and some trouble with my breathing. So I’ve had to spend quite a bit of time in the hospital. The nurses suggested trying these sensors to help me at home – so they can make sure I’m doing OK. “It took a bit of getting used to – the sensors on the wall flash sometimes and I needed to adjust the matt under my mattress. But I don’t really notice them too much now.”

Lee recently said:

“I’m grateful that she’s able to live at home, with a bit of extra support with me. But I can’t see always everything that’s going on and I get worried that something could happen while I’m out of the house, at work or something. “So, I was interested when the specialist nurses supporting mum mentioned a new home monitoring service and asked if we wanted to give it a go. It took about half an hour for the team to set it up at home, putting sensors on the door, walls and under Mum’s mattress. It was slightly odd at first, but not disruptive and we’re completely used to it now. “It’s given me more piece of mind. I know that mum is in good hands and, with the extra monitoring, hope we’ll be able to pick up any issues early and adjust her care accordingly.”

This new service provides access to a cutting-edge technology system, informed by over 10 years of NHS research and underpinned by clinical care and support, including infrastructure support from the NIHR Imperial Biomedical Research Centre.

The MinderCare service model has been developed by researchers at the UK Dementia Research Institute (UK DRI) Care Research & Technology Centre at Imperial College London and is led by Professor David Sharp, in partnership with clinical teams at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

MinderCare has been funded and supported by the not-for-profit medical research charity, LifeArc who are dedicated to bringing the benefits of research closer to direct patient care.

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust aims to enrol 100 patients by September 2025 as part of a study to better understand the feasibility of offering the service to people living with dementia in North West London.

Background

