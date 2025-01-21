NHS supports thousands more people back into work

Almost 70,000 people with mental health issues were given employment support last year as part of the NHS Talking Therapies Programme – up nearly two-thirds on the year before, latest NHS figures show.

New data also shows almost 2 million referrals (1.8 million) to Talking Therapies were made last year, with more than 1.2 million people starting treatment.

NHS Talking Therapies help people who struggle with their mental health, such as anxiety or depression, and as part of the programme patients can be linked up with their own employment advisor if finding and keeping work is something they are keen to explore or receive help with.

Once an individual is signed up to the service, they are linked up with employment advisors who can help with a variety of different tasks, from finding a new role to CV writing, prepping for interviews, advising on reasonable adjustments in the workplace and setting goals.

Employment and mental health are closely linked, and research shows employment support from an advisor, alongside therapy, can help improve symptoms of anxiety and depression.

67,794 people began receiving employment advice through the programme last year, compared to 41,907 in the previous 12 months – a rise of 62%.

Anyone can sign up to the NHS Talking Therapies Programme, either online or by contacting their GP and NHS figures also show 9 in 10 were given mental health support within six weeks of referral to the service.

This comes after a recruitment drive for an additional 700 NHS employment advisors, with more set to be recruited in the coming months.

NHS National Director for Mental Health, Claire Murdoch, said:

“The NHS has heard for many years from patients struggling with their mental health that working and having a purpose can have a hugely positive impact. “This is why I’m thrilled that NHS staff have helped more than 67,000 mental health patients with employment advice, because for many, having the right job and support is crucial in their mental health journey. “If you or someone you know is worried about their mental health, please come forward, the NHS is here to help.”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said:

“It is vital that patients can get the support they need, to improve their mental health and help them back to work. “This government will transform mental health services, recruiting more than 8,500 mental health professionals, introducing mental health support in every school, and investing in Talking Therapies for an extra 380,000 patients next year.”

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Liz Kendall, said:

“Good work is good for people’s health and wellbeing. Talking Therapies are helping people get the mental health support and employment advice they need to secure work and get on in life. “With more people in well paid, secure work, we will boost living standards and get the economy growing.”

Today’s announcement comes after ONS analysis found that NHS Talking Therapies can improve monthly pay prospects while also boosting the chance of employment.

The NHS Talking Therapies Programme is available to anyone who feels they need support with things like feelings of depression, excessive worry, social anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, please do come forward for help. Ask your GP for a referral to NHS Talking Therapies, or you can refer yourself via nhs.uk/talk.