NHS teams helping pupils manage stress ahead of exam season
Hundreds of thousands of pupils sitting exams this week have been helped to manage stress and anxiety by NHS teams in the classroom.
Almost 600 hundred colleges and sixth form centres have NHS clinicians offering one-to-one support, workshops, and training for teachers on how to support pupils struggling with their mental health.
More than 250,000 students aged 16-18 have received help for a range of issues from anxiety or sleep difficulties which can be exacerbated by exams, with GCSE exams starting this week, and A Level exams from next week (week commencing 12 May 2025).
As well as preparing students for the exam period, staff are on hand throughout the year to offer resilience training and coping strategies that can be used for the rest of their lives.
Parents and carers also receive NHS support to ensure young people receive consistent support both in and out of school.
One teenage student from Leeds, who wanted to remain anonymous, yesterday said:
“I just want to thank the team so much, it has made such a difference to be able to talk to someone who understands and has helped me understand myself and know how to look after my mental health in the future.”
Claire Murdoch, NHS England’s National Mental Health Director, yesterday said:
“Young people are facing more pressures than ever before; from social media to living through a once-in-a-generation pandemic.
“And we can really see that peaking at this time of year, as exam season kicks off this week, but the NHS is here to help with hundreds of teams working in classrooms to offer specialist advice on how to manage stress and anxiety to hundreds of thousands of children taking exams.
“We know that adolescence is a crucial time of life with half of mental health disorders being present by the age of 14, so it is absolutely vital that our NHS teams are able to offer students easy access to support with the skills they learn helping them as they enter the workplace or head off to university.”
Since the pandemic, Mental Health Support Teams (MHSTs) from Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust have been working across sixth forms in Leeds, helping hundreds of students build resilience and improve their mental wellbeing.
Tina Edwards, Children and Young People’s Mental Health Service Manager at Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust, yesterday said:
“We know that the transition into adulthood can be a really challenging time and by supporting young people in sixth form, we’re not only helping them with their immediate mental health needs – we’re also giving them the tools to cope better in the future.
“Staff in education settings also tell us they feel more confident talking about mental health and spotting early signs of difficulties, which means students are getting the help they need sooner.”
Another Leeds student reflected on their experience with the support on offer, yesterday said:
“I never imagined I’d be in this position without the support I received. The service has been thoughtful, kind, and genuinely caring throughout, and I’m so grateful to have had that guidance during my time at college.”
Lauren Bailey, children and young people’s community manager in Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust’s Mental Health Support Team yesterday said:
“We are passionate about seeing young people thrive and it is incredibly rewarding being able to support students at such an important time in their lives and seeing the positive impact we have.
“We work with sixth form students in 68 schools across Hertfordshire focusing on areas such as self-esteem, resilience and preparing students for adulthood.
“Exam stress is also common in this age group, and we are able to provide support and coping strategies which are techniques they can take into the next stage of their lives.”
Mental Health Minister, Baroness Merron yesterday said:
“We know a lot of young people struggle with their mental health, and early intervention is crucial.
“By expanding school-based support teams nationwide, we’re bringing help directly to students and ensuring easy access when it matters most.
“Through our Plan for Change, this government will cut waiting lists and increase access to mental health support, regardless of where young people live or their circumstances.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2025/05/nhs-teams-helping-pupils-manage-stress-ahead-of-exam-season/
