NHS to be “significantly impacted” by industrial action

The Welsh Government expects that NHS Wales services will be significantly impacted by industrial action, as the first of planned strikes by staff began recently (14 December 2022).

The Royal College of Nursing has announced its members will go on strike on 15th and 20th December, with further action confirmed this month by the GMB union.

During the industrial action, NHS services are likely to resemble those usually provided on public holidays. People in need of urgent assistance or with life-threatening conditions are advised to attend emergency departments or contact the emergency services as they would on any other day.

As part of discussions ahead of industrial action, NHS employers and trade unions mutually agree exemptions from strike action, or ‘derogations’, to ensure the continuity of urgent or life-threatening care during any strikes.

Non-urgent or routine appointments are likely to be postponed. Health boards will inform patients and aim to reschedule new appointments as soon as possible.

The Welsh Government has advised people with non-life-threatening conditions to use the NHS Wales 111 digital service in the first instance. Local health board websites will provide the latest information on the strikes’ impact on local services.

Eluned Morgan, the Minister for Health and Social Services, recently said: