NHS England
|Printable version
NHS treats first sickle cell disease patients with life-changing drug
One of the first patients to access a ground-breaking treatment for sickle cell disease on the NHS says she is “over the moon” to have received the “lifechanging” new drug.
Loury Mooruth, 62, from Walsall in the West Midlands, is one of the first people to receive crizanlizumab at Birmingham NHS Trust – the first new treatment for sickle cell disease in over two decades.
The new treatment, crizanlizumab, will reduce chronic pain, trips to A&E and will dramatically improve patients’ quality of life.
Thanks to an NHS drug deal, as many as 5,000 people will be treated over the next three years – much earlier than would have otherwise been possible.
Speaking after her first treatment, Loury yesterday said:
“Sickle cell has been part of my entire life. People look at you and think you look fine, but they don’t understand the pain and the trauma along with the many trips to A&E.
“When I have a sickle cell crisis, it’s like someone has a knife and they are ripping it through my joints – particularly my hips and legs.
“Whenever I thought about having this new drug it brought tears to my eyes. I am so excited and over the moon because it is literally lifechanging for me and my family. I really want to encourage other eligible people with this disease to come forward and get this drug.”
Crizanlizumab, delivered by a transfusion drip, works by binding to a protein in the blood cells to prevent the restriction of blood and oxygen supply that leads to a sickle cell crisis.
Patients with sickle cell suffer from monthly episodes, making it difficult for people to continue in their jobs or other everyday activities.
The drug is expected to reduce the number of times a sickle cell patient needs to go to A&E by two fifths.
Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, is one of the 10 new dedicated centres to treat sickle cell disease across the country. Patients will be able to access the new treatment through their consultant at one of these clinics regardless of where they live in the country.
The hereditary condition is much more prevalent among people with an African or African-Caribbean family background.
Dr Bola Owolabi, NHS Director of Health Inequalities, who also works as a GP in the Midlands, yesterday said:
“It’s fantastic that our first NHS patients have been given this ground-breaking and historic new treatment for sickle cell disease – the first in over two decades.
“This revolutionary treatment will allow patients to have a better quality of life, reduce trips to A&E by almost half and ultimately help to save lives.
“Thanks to the NHS’ deal for this treatment we have been able to provide the latest and best possible treatments for patients at a price that is affordable for taxpayers.”
Crizanlizumab is the latest in a line of NHS drugs deals that is seeing patients benefitting from new cutting-edge treatments, including a new life-changing cystic fibrosis treatment for children and a ground-breaking new drug that can significantly reduce the risk of cancer returning.
Chair of the Sickle Cell Society, Kye Gbangbola MBA yesterday said:
“We are delighted to see the first sickle cell patients are now getting access to this life-changing new treatment. We encourage others that are eligible to do similar.
“Sickle cell crises cause extreme pain and are a huge disruption to daily life. We hope that this new treatment will bring a new lease of life to many living with sickle cell.
“Sickle cell is an underserved and underrecognized condition, so it is great to see new treatments being made available after over 20 years. We hope that this will be the first of many new treatments being made available to improve the lives of those living with sickle cell.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2022/02/nhs-treats-first-sickle-cell-disease-patients-with-life-changing-drug/
Latest News from
NHS England
NHS launches online platform to empower patients as they wait for care24/02/2022 14:15:00
Millions of patients on the waiting list for NHS care will be able to access support and check wait times at their fingertips thanks to a new online platform launching today.
Widespread support for proposed NHS mental health access standards for patients23/02/2022 12:10:00
The NHS has set out new ambitions for patients to have timely access to community mental healthcare, following a consultation on proposed new standards, as it faces record demand following the pandemic.
NHS launches new gambling addiction clinics to meet record demand21/02/2022 10:05:00
Two new gambling clinics will open in England this year, the NHS announced on Saturday as it faces record demand for specialist support for gambling addiction.
NHS weekly winter operational update for the week ending 13 February 202218/02/2022 12:20:00
NHS National Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis said: “NHS staff remain busy in what continues to be a long winter, with 111 calls answered at a five week high and hundreds more patients taken to A&E compared to the previous week.
Therapy dog sessions and a mini toy town help kids grab a jab at half term18/02/2022 09:15:00
A therapy dog called Ruby and a mini toy town full of fun to help keep young people calm while they get their jabs are just some of the attractions lined up by NHS staff and volunteers to get children vaccinated during half term.
NHS invites 12-15s to grab a jab at half term14/02/2022 15:25:00
A petting zoo, family fun days and a skate park are just some of the attractions lined up by NHS and volunteers to get 12 to 15-year-olds vaccinated during the half term.
NHS launches lifesaving campaign to tackle heart attack myths14/02/2022 13:10:00
The NHS is launching a new lifesaving campaign to encourage people to dial 999 when they are having early signs of a heart attack.
First young children now taking life-changing cystic fibrosis treatment on NHS14/02/2022 12:10:00
One of the first children to receive the game-changing cystic fibrosis treatment, Kaftrio, on the NHS has told how she felt better within hours.