NHS urges patients to access care and get vaccinated, amid new doctors’ strike and high flu cases

The NHS is urging patients not to put off coming forward for care, with thousands of resident doctors expected to walk out on strike for five days from today.

Industrial action begins at 7am today (Wednesday 17 December) – lasting until 7am on Monday 22 December – and hospital teams across the country are working harder than ever to ensure disruption is minimised for patients.

This comes at a challenging time for the health service, as it grapples with an early flu season and more people in hospital with flu at this time of year than ever before (NHS England » NHS facing ‘worst case scenario’ December amid ‘super flu’ surge).

Despite the additional pressure on NHS teams, plans are in place to continue life-saving care, while keeping as much routine care and scheduled operations going as possible.

England’s most senior clinicians today urged the public to attend their appointments unless contacted otherwise, while issuing an “urgent plea” for people to get vaccinated in time to protect themselves over the New Year.

As with previous strikes, appointments should only be rescheduled in the interests of patient safety.

The NHS has also been doing everything it can to get people vaccinated against flu, including ramping up the offer of free flu jabs in community pop-up clinics, such as Christmas markets, shopping centres and sports matches, as well as in schools.

Thanks to this huge push and collective effort from NHS teams around the country, the latest data shows the public have responded positively, with 451,275 flu vaccines delivered in the first week of December – up by 28,000 when compared with the equivalent week last year (422,934 in 2024).

More than 17.4 million flu vaccines have been delivered so far this year, 170,000 more than this time last year, including over 60,000 frontline healthcare workers.

During the strikes, there may be fewer doctors working than usual, and they will need to prioritise life-saving care so less urgent cases may experience longer waits during strikes.

GP practices will continue to be open and urgent and emergency care services will continue to be available for those who need them.

The public should use 111 online as the first port of call for urgent but not life-threatening issues during industrial action so that they can be directed to the best place for their needs.

Patients who need emergency medical care should continue to use 999 or come forward to A&E as normal.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS England’s National Medical Director, said: “These strikes come at an immensely challenging time for the NHS, with record numbers of patients in hospital with flu for this time of year.

“Staff will come together as they always do, going above and beyond to provide safe care for patients and limit disruption, but sadly more patients are likely to feel the impact of this round of strikes than in the previous two – and staff who are covering will not get the Christmas break they deserve with their families.

“It is vital that the public continue to come forward for their appointments over the next few days unless they are contacted by the NHS and told otherwise – but inevitably some appointments will have to be rescheduled.

“It’s really important the public play their part by coming forward for care in the usual way – by dialling 999 in an emergency and otherwise using 111 online, your local pharmacist or GP”.

Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, said: “The NHS has been going all out to ensure as many people as possible are protected against flu and we’ve seen a great response from the public, with tens of thousands getting their jabs over the last week.

“And we’re not stopping there – the last thing anyone wants is for them or their loved ones to be unwell or hospitalised over the festive season, so if you don’t want your New Year ruined – this is your last chance to get vaccinated in time.

“This is an urgent plea from the NHS – please come forward for your flu jab now and get protected.”

This latest action will be the 14th round of strikes from resident doctors since March 2023, resulting in 59 days of disruption to NHS services.

Resident doctors, previously named junior doctors, make up around half of all doctors in the NHS and have anywhere up to 8 years’ experience working as a hospital doctor, depending on their specialty, or up to 3 years in general practice.

The NHS is also asking the public to play their part during industrial action by looking after themselves, loved ones and checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours, and by getting their flu vaccine if eligible and they haven’t already.