NHS urges public not to delay seeking medical help, ahead of ‘difficult’ strike

The NHS is urging patients across England not to put off coming forward for the care they need during this week’s resident doctor strikes.

Industrial action begins at 7am on Tuesday 7 April and runs for six days until 6:59am on Monday 13 April, with hospital teams across the country working to minimise disruption for patients.

In addition to prioritising urgent and emergency care, cancer and maternity services, the NHS has shown in previous strikes that it can keep the vast majority of services running for patients, including maintaining almost 95% of planned care during the five-day action in December.

This strike is expected to be particularly challenging due to the shorter notice period – which also includes bank holidays – and the action itself falling during the Easter holiday, but plans are in place to continue urgent and emergency care as normal, while keeping as much planned care going as possible.

Patients should attend planned appointments unless they have been contacted to reschedule.

GP practices, NHS 111 and urgent and emergency care services will continue to be available during the strike period.

Anyone who needs urgent but not life-threatening care should use 111 online in the first instance, where they will be directed to the most appropriate service for their needs.

Patients with life-threatening emergencies should continue to call 999 or attend A&E as normal.

Trusts are also working to protect priority treatments, including urgent surgery and cancer care, wherever possible during the strike period.

Professor Ramani Moonesinghe, National Clinical Director for Critical and Perioperative Care at NHS England, said: “Staff across the NHS will be doing everything they can this week to keep patients safe and ensure people can continue to get the care they need.

“We know this round of industrial action will be difficult, coming straight after the Easter weekend, but patients should come forward as normal and attend any appointments unless they are contacted otherwise.

“The NHS remains open for you this week – as ever, please call 999 or come to A&E in an emergency, and use 111 online first if you need urgent but not life-threatening help.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “It is disappointing for patients and staff alike that the BMA has decided to press ahead with strikes this week, despite the deal we put to them which would have seen resident doctors 35.2% better off, on average, than they were four years ago.

“My attention and that of leaders across the NHS is now on protecting patients and staff by minimising disruption to the health service.

“Thanks to the dedication of talented NHS staff, the health service delivered almost 95% of planned activity during December strikes, and I want to reassure patients that the NHS will be there for you when you need it this time too. My heartfelt thanks go out to all those hard at work this week.”