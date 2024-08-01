NHS England
|Printable version
NHS urges public to come forward for care during GP collective action
The NHS is asking the public to still come forward as usual for care during collective action by GP services which starts today (Thursday 1 August).
GP services across England will begin collective action on Thursday 1 August for an indefinite period of time, and while there may be some disruption to services practices will remain open as usual and patients can make requests by phone, on-line or by walking in.
During collective action, practices are still required to be open between 08:00 and 18:30 Monday to Friday.
It is vital that patients still attend their appointments unless they are told otherwise, and practices should inform you of any changes to services.
The nature of the action means that the impacts will vary at different GP practices and from area to area but could include GPs limiting the number of patient appointments per day.
NHS teams have worked hard to plan for disruption and to mitigate this where possible to ensure services continued to be provided for patients.
Patients should continue to use 111 for urgent medical help when their GP practice is unavailable and if it is a serious or life-threatening emergency call 999.
Dr Amanda Doyle, NHS National Director for Primary Care and Community Services, said: “GPs and their teams are the bedrock of the NHS, and we recognise they are working really hard and dealing with record demand. On behalf of patients, the NHS has a duty to plan for collective action, and we will continue to work with government to find a resolution and end collective action.
“Our message to the public remains the same – they should continue to come forward for care during this collective action, as GP practices will remain open.”
Background:
- Practices should directly advise patients on any changes that might impact their patients as a result of collective action.
- Over the past two years, the NHS has been focusing efforts on reducing the pressure on general practice teams before taking steps to introduce wider reforms and change. This has meant tackling some of the issues around improving patient access, cutting bureaucracy, and supporting teams, such as with training and providing digital tools to help them better manage demand with the available capacity and resources.
- Collective action would mean GPs taking action that, in this initial phase, is not in breach of their contracts. So, during collective action practices are still required to fulfil their contracts, this essentially means:
- practices are required to be open between 0800 and 1830 Monday to Friday
- practices should provide reasonable care to patients this includes:
- making appointments available
- providing advice or care to patients by another means
- give advice on alternative services
- The GPCE have recommended 10 actions for collective action: GP contract 2024/25 changes (bma.org.uk)
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2024/08/nhs-urges-public-to-come-forward-for-care-during-gp-collective-action/
Latest News from
NHS England
First targeted treatment made available for hundreds of blood cancer patients on the NHS01/08/2024 16:25:00
A take-at-home tablet which could be a ‘game-changer’ for hundreds of blood cancer patients is now available on the NHS in England.
Over 1,000 more GPs to be recruited this year01/08/2024 15:12:00
The government will recruit more than 1,000 newly qualified GPs thanks to action to remove red tape.
Views of NHS website heat health advice almost triples as temperatures soar01/08/2024 11:15:00
Visits to the heat exhaustion advice webpage on the NHS website have almost tripled in the past few days as temperatures surge in England.
NHS partners with Asda to put crucial mouth cancer symptoms on toothpaste and mouthwash31/07/2024 09:15:00
The NHS and Asda are teaming up to provide vital advice on millions of toothpaste tubes and mouthwash bottles encouraging people to contact their GP or dentist if they notice any potential symptoms of mouth cancer.
GPs now delivering a fifth more appointments than pre-pandemic25/07/2024 16:20:00
GP teams delivered more than 28.7 million appointments in June 2024 – up one fifth on the same period pre-pandemic, new figures published today show.
Stephen Fry urges patients to help save lives with new prostate cancer research23/07/2024 11:15:00
Actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry is urging prostate cancer patients to sign up for a major new research initiative that could save lives.
Dementia diagnoses in England at record high22/07/2024 14:15:00
Record numbers of people are being diagnosed with dementia in England, NHS figures show.
Response to global IT outage19/07/2024 15:15:00
An NHS spokesperson said: “The NHS is aware of a global IT outage and an issue with EMIS, an appointment and patient record system, which is causing disruption in the majority of GP practices.