NHS urges those eligible to book a flu jab ahead of this winter season

The NHS is urging millions of people to book their flu jab as of yesterday as the health service starts winter preparations earlier than ever.

as of yesterday, the national booking system is open so eligible people, including pregnant women and children, can pre-book their flu vaccinations when vaccinations start on 1 September.

The NHS wants to do everything it can to ease winter demand after back-to-back heatwaves have seen staff treat record numbers this summer.

A&E attendances hit a record 2.5 million attendances in July – and staff experienced the 3 busiest months ever recorded between May and July in emergency departments.

Despite the record pressure, more patients were seen, treated or discharged within 4 hours than in June, with performance improving to 75.4%.

Flu season usually peaks in December and January, so the NHS is starting vaccinations in autumn, to ensure those at risk are protected and fewer people are hospitalised.

Flu can cause significant issues for children, pregnant women, older adults and people with some long-term health conditions, including hospitalisation and, in certain cases, severe respiratory failure or even death.

Around 104,000 hospitalisations are estimated to have been avoided last year. Last winter, nearly 19 million people received their flu jab in England.

The jab is given in injectable form in the vast majority of cases, and a nasal spray is provided for most children.

Local NHS services will begin sending invites to the first cohort of people eligible – children and pregnant women – next month via their GP practice, NHS app or letter.

Eligible people will be able to get their flu vaccination from a variety of places in their local community, including their GP practices and participating high street pharmacies.

Other cohorts will begin receiving the jab from 1 October. These include those aged 65 years and over, all adults in a clinical risk group, and adults in care homes, carers and people in close contact with the immunocompromised and frontline healthcare workers.

This year’s cohort includes adults aged 75 years and over, residents in a care home for older adults, and individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed.

More information on eligibility can be found on the nhs.uk website.

Chief Nursing Officer for England Duncan Burton, yesterday said:

“The NHS is kicking off its preparations for winter earlier than ever, with millions of flu jab appointments for pregnant women and children available to book from today ahead of vaccinations starting next month. “The flu jab is one of our best defences against winter illness. It takes just a few minutes, but it can protect you for months, helping to prevent serious illness, avoid hospital admissions and keep the most vulnerable people safe. “I’d encourage everyone who is eligible to come forward as soon as they are invited. By getting your flu jab, you’re not only protecting yourself, but also your loved ones, your community and helping the NHS prepare for winter.”

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Yvette Cooper, yesterday said:

“Vaccinations play a vital role in protecting those most at risk from flu and they are also crucial for relieving pressures on our NHS over the winter months. “Everyone who is eligible for a free vaccination will be notified through their phone or in the post, and the system for booking appointments is now open. “Together, we can save lives, support the most vulnerable, and ensure our NHS is there for everyone who needs it this winter.”

Dr Julie Yates, UK Health Security Agency’s Deputy Director for Immunisation Programmes, yesterday said: