NHS waiting list and long waits continue to fall

The plan to cut long waiting times and the waiting list is working as the number of people waiting has fallen to its lowest level in almost three years.

The overall waiting list fell for the seventh month in a row in December. It was 16,900 lower than November and is now at its lowest level since March 2023.

Long waits are also falling sharply. Fewer than 5,300 people were waiting more than two years for treatment in December, down by around 1,600 from November. That’s a 92.5% reduction from the peak in March 2022.

The latest figures show the Welsh Government’s £120m plan to cut long waiting times and the overall waiting list is working, as more outpatient appointments, tests and operations are provided across Wales.

First Minister Eluned Morgan will visit Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil today to meet NHS teams working in the operating theatres, including the day surgery unit, orthopaedics and gynaecology.

Speaking about the latest NHS statistics, she said:

Seven months of the waiting list falling. The longest waits down by more than 90% from their peak. Tens of thousands more outpatient appointments delivered. This is real progress that's making a massive difference to people's lives.



"I made a commitment to the people of Wales to cut the waiting list and the longest waits. That’s exactly what is happening.



"These aren't just numbers – they are real people having treatment in Welsh hospitals and clinics from hard working and dedicated NHS staff. What they do matters enormously.



"It’s important this momentum is kept up. We will continue to work hard every day alongside the NHS so everyone who needs it receives timely treatment.

The average waiting time for treatment in Wales has fallen to 19 weeks and the number of people waiting more than 36 weeks for treatment has also fallen to the lowest level since March 2021.

Provisional data for January 2026 suggests this positive progress will continue with further significant reductions in the overall waiting list and one-year waits.

In December, all health boards except Betsi Cadwaladr had either no one waiting longer than two years or less than 1%.

Across Wales, just over 32,700 people are waiting longer than a year for their first outpatient appointment, the lowest figure since September 2020. Swansea Bay and Powys health boards have no one-year waits for a first outpatient appointment, while Hywel Dda has less than 1%.

The Welsh Government has invested substantially in helping people get seen faster. This has already delivered more than 153,000 additional outpatient appointments across Wales, with more planned.