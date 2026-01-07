Scottish Government
NHS waiting lists fall
Prolonged progress on planned care.
NHS Scotland long waits have fallen for the sixth consecutive month with significant year-on-year increases in activity, according to new figures published yesterday.
Public Health Scotland data shows that the number of patients waiting over 52 weeks for an outpatient appointment fell by 12.8% in a single month between October and November 2025 – numbers are now lower than April 2025. Inpatient and day case treatment waits of 52 weeks are also down compared to April 2025.
Backed by £135.5 million of targeted Scottish Government funding, the figures show progress in other areas, including:
- a 6% drop in the waiting list for new outpatient appointments between April and November 2025
- more than 265,000 inpatient / day case procedures carried out over a 12-month period to November 2025, a 3.8% increase on the previous year
- over 1.3 million outpatient appointments in a 12-month period to November 2025, up 2.8% from the previous year.
Health Secretary Neil Gray yesterday said:
"These figures demonstrate real and sustained progress in reducing waiting times for patients across Scotland, ensuring thousands more people receive the care they need.
“We have delivered record investment of £21 billion for health and social care, with £135.5 million of additional funding targeted at specialty areas with the longest waits.
“There is still much more to do, but I am encouraged that we are demonstrating consistent month-on-month improvement. We remain committed to ensuring no patient waits longer than 52 weeks by March 2026."
Background
Stages of treatment waiting times
These statistics take account of the Scottish Government’s revised Waiting Times Guidance, which was published in December 2023.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/nhs-waiting-lists-fall/
