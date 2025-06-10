NHS Wales
|Printable version
NHS Wales diabetes prevention programme cuts risk of developing type 2 diabetes by nearly a quarter
The All-Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme (AWDPP) is successfully preventing or delaying type 2 diabetes, according to an evaluation report released today by Public Health Wales.
Currently, more than 220,000 people in Wales live with diabetes, predominantly type 2 diabetes – a long-term condition that can reduce quality of life and shorten lifespans. Without interventions to prevent type 2 diabetes, projections indicate that by 2035, one in 11 adults in Wales will develop type 2 diabetes.
The All Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme is an innovative, short intervention which provides support and advice to those who are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The programme supports people at higher risk of type 2 diabetes to make changes to their diet and to be more physically active.
People are identified as being at risk through a blood test, which measures a person’s average blood sugar (glucose) levels over the last two to three months.
Eligible people in areas where the programme is being rolled out are referred to a trained healthcare support worker who will talk to them about what they can do to reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes. They can also be referred to additional sources of support.
Funded by Welsh Government, the national programme was launched by health boards in 2022 and has been offered to over 10,000 people across Wales.
Positive Results Helping People across Wales
An evaluation of the programme, led by Public Health Wales, provides evidence of the programme's effectiveness, showing that the risk of progressing to living with diabetic blood glucose levels was reduced by 23 per cent among those who were identified as having pre-diabetes and took part in the diabetes prevention programme.
Expanding Access to Meet National Need
The programme currently operates in 35 out of 60 primary care clusters across Wales. However, to maximise impact and ensure health equity across the nation, sustained investment is needed to expand this successful model to all regions of Wales.
Delivered locally in primary care by dedicated teams of trained healthcare support workers and dietitians, participants receive personalised support with making dietary changes, increasing physical activity, and maintaining a healthy weight – interventions proven to prevent diabetes progression.
Dr Sarah Davies, GP in Cardiff and Primary Care lead for Diabetes in Wales said:
"Type 2 diabetes is a devastating condition that can severely impact both quality and length of life. This report confirms that providing this type of timely support helps people make modest yet meaningful changes to diet and physical activity, which can prevent or delay the progression to diabetes.
"I wholeheartedly support making this intervention available to everybody in Wales who needs to receive it, as the benefits are clear to see.”
Alisha Davies, Head of Research and Evaluation at Public Health Wales, highlighted the significance of the findings:
"The evaluation shows us that the diabetes prevention programme is effective in stalling and reducing progression to diabetic blood glucose levels. The programme is making a valuable contribution to preventing diabetes in Wales.
"Continuing to capture the benefits to patients through robust monitoring and evaluation will help us to understand its sustained impact over time on an important preventable disease in Wales."
Access Information
To access the face-to-face All-Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme, speak to your GP who can refer you if you're at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, where the service is currently available.
For more information on the All-Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme:
All-Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/nhs-wales-diabetes-prevention-programme-cuts-risk-of-developing-type-2-diabetes-by-nearly-a-quarter/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Open farm visitors reminded to take safety precautions when visiting farms.06/06/2025 17:10:00
Ahead of Open Farm Sunday on 8 June 2025, Public Health Wales is reminding visitors to open farms of a few simple steps to help keep people safe when enjoying farm visits.
New report reveals details of stark inequalities in cancer incidence rates across Wales05/06/2025 14:15:00
People in Wales face differences in rates of cancer depending on their housing, job and ethnicity, according to a new study by Public Health Wales’ Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (WCISU).
Survey reveals that people in Wales believe that primary care services should support non-medical issues05/06/2025 10:05:00
A new survey has found that 80 per cent of people in Wales believe primary care services (e.g. community pharmacies, optometrists, dentists and GP surgeries) have a role in supporting people with everyday issues like diet, housing and staying physically active.
Public Health Wales welcomes ban on disposable vapes30/05/2025 16:05:00
Public Health Wales has welcomed the introduction of the ban on single use vapes, which comes into force in Wales and across the UK on Sunday 1 June.
Public Health Wales urges eligible people to come forward for their COVID-19 spring vaccination27/05/2025 14:15:00
Public Health Wales is urging eligible people in Wales to have their free COVID-19 spring vaccination to protect them against serious illness.
Proportion of children with a healthy weight remains higher than pre-pandemic level21/05/2025 09:15:00
The most recent annual report of the Public Health Wales Child Measurement Programme shows that the number of children aged 4-5 years who were of a healthy weight is now higher than before the pandemic, with 73.5 per cent of children being in that category.
Farm visitors reminded about hand washing as Cowbridge farm outbreak reaches 81 cases16/05/2025 09:20:00
Public Health Wales is reminding visitors to open farms to follow good hygiene practices when visiting farms. Seven new cases of cryptosporidium have been identified in association with visits to a Cowbridge farm in March and April 2025.
Public Health Wales develops new approach to put prevention at the heart of health and care in Wales.14/05/2025 15:05:00
Public health experts in Wales say supporting people to stay well is key to addressing some of the current challenges facing the health and care system. Long-term conditions, which are potentially preventable or manageable through earlier intervention, are experienced by 48 per cent of adults in Wales, with 20 per cent living with two or more such conditions.
Unified strategy needed to drive Public Health Research collaboration in Wales14/05/2025 09:15:00
A robust Academic Public Health Research (APHR) environment in Wales is crucial for addressing population health challenges, advancing innovation, and supporting economic growth. Despite a rich history of public health research and a favourable policy environment, the APHR landscape in Wales faces challenges due to limited capacity, reduced funding, and a lack of a strategic approach across the system.