NHS Wales empowers public with free diabetes prevention and management apps

Three powerful apps are now available to tackle Wales' growing diabetes challenge – complementing successful face-to-face programme that has already helped more than 10,000 people.

NHS Wales has invested in a Wales-wide license for three innovative apps that support prevention of Type 2 diabetes for those at high risk and self-management for those already diagnosed.

Recent figures released by Diabetes UK Cymru reveal a concerning reality: 555,228 people in Wales – or one in five adults – currently have either diabetes or prediabetes.

The apps are funded by Public Health Wales as part of the Tackling Diabetes Together Programme, demonstrating a commitment to accelerate initiatives that can help prevent Type 2 diabetes and improve the quality and length of life for all those living with diabetes across Wales.

The digital solutions complement the successful All Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme (AWDPP), which was launched in June 2022 and is funded by the Welsh Government. This face-to-face programme supports people at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and has already helped more than 10,000 people across Wales.

The AWDPP is delivered locally in primary care by dedicated teams of trained healthcare support workers and dietitians, operating in 35 out of 60 primary care clusters across Wales. Participants receive personalized support with making dietary changes, increasing physical activity, and maintaining a healthy weight.

Jim McManus, National Director for Health and Wellbeing, Public Health Wales, recently said:

“The ability of a person living with Type 2 diabetes to self-manage their condition is essential to them being able to live well and for longer. On average, a person with diabetes spends just 3 hours a year with healthcare professionals and 8,757 hours managing their condition on their own. To do this effectively, consistent support is crucial. "There are also an estimated 269,747 people in Wales living with non-diabetic hyperglycaemia – more commonly known as 'prediabetes' – and many are unaware they have the condition. Without intervention, this can develop into Type 2 diabetes. "For those who developed gestational diabetes during pregnancy, the risk increases significantly – they have a 50% higher chance of developing Type 2 diabetes within 3-5 years if preventative measures aren't taken. "The good news is that with the right support, Type 2 diabetes can be delayed and is largely preventable."

The apps offer comprehensive features designed to empower users, including:

Weekly tracking dashboards to monitor progress

Interactive learning modules on managing diabetes

Activity tracking to encourage healthy movement

'Ask the expert' function providing advice from a multi-disciplinary team of clinicians

Goal-setting and challenges to keep you motivated

Access to a supportive diabetes community of more than 30,000 people sharing experiences

Users can also invite friends and family to join them on the platforms, creating a supportive network that research shows significantly improves outcomes.

How to access the free apps and services

Anyone in Wales can download the apps at no cost by completing a simple online request form:

MyDESMOND Wales – for people with a Type 2 diagnosis

Let's Prevent Wales / Baby Steps – for people who are pre-diabetic or have gestational diabetes

You'll need your NHS number, which can be found on the NHS Wales app, any recent prescription, appointment letter or by asking your GP practice.

To access the face-to-face All Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme, speak to your GP who can refer you if you're at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Dr Julia Platts, National Clinical Lead for Diabetes in Wales, added:

“People with diabetes should have access to resources to live healthy lives. This includes resources to help prevention of diabetes when possible and resources to help diabetes into remission where possible. For those who live with diabetes, good early care is so important; this includes support for self-management, access to effective medication and early access to technologies that are proven to improve both physical outcomes and wellbeing.”

Established in April 2024, the Tackling Diabetes Together Programme is sponsored by the NHS Wales Value and Sustainability Board. Public Health Wales is responsible for being the lead partner in bringing the diabetes system in Wales together and driving change.

For more information on the Tackling Diabetes Programme: https://phw.nhs.wales/services-and-teams/tackling-diabetes-together-programme/