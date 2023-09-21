Welsh Government
|Printable version
NHS Wales to build a culture of speaking up
New guidance will help NHS Wales to build a culture in which ‘Speaking Up’, is supported safely and all concerns are listened to.
Yesterday 20th September 2023, the Welsh Government and NHS Wales have published the Speaking up Safely Framework for NHS Wales. This framework will enhance existing procedures to ensure a consistent approach across Wales and provide assurances to staff that concerns will be taken seriously, heard fairly and will not result in personal repercussions.
Developed in social partnership with trade unions and NHS Wales employers, it sets out the responsibilities of all NHS Wales organisations, their executive teams, and boards, along with those of managers and individual members of staff to create a culture in which ‘Speaking Up’, is supported within a safe environment and everyone knows how to raise a concern and knows the process which will follow.
Having effective arrangements in place to allow staff to raise concerns better protects patients and staff and improves people’s experiences of healthcare. The aim of the new framework is to ensure all individuals have a voice, are listened to, and receive a timely and appropriate response.
Following recent events, the Welsh Government has written to all Welsh Health Boards to ask them to set out the mechanisms they have in place to encourage staff to speak up confidently about anything that gets in the way of delivering safe, high quality care.
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan said:
Recent events have been a stark reminder of how vital it is that everyone working in the NHS feel safe and confident to speak up about anything that gets in the way of delivering safe, high-quality care.
Speaking up and bringing issues and concerns into the open is a brave and vulnerable thing to do and NHS Managers must be willing to listen, deal with concerns appropriately and be open to constructive challenge.
I am committed to creating a culture where speaking up is welcomed and seen as an opportunity to listen, learn and improve. The introduction of this framework will assist in driving this change and ensure that workplaces are safe, respectful and inclusive for all employees.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/nhs-wales-build-culture-speaking
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New advice for schools about vaping20/09/2023 12:10:00
Today, Public Health Wales has published new guidance for secondary schools to tackle vaping.
Basic Income pilot scheme supports care leaver towards her ambition of becoming a paramedic20/09/2023 09:05:00
A young person enrolled in the Welsh Government’s pioneering Basic Income pilot has praised the scheme in supporting her ambition to become a paramedic.
Changes to cell and tissue donation to be introduced in Wales19/09/2023 16:05:00
As part of a four-nation agreement, the Welsh Government has announced that restrictions preventing some LGBTQ+ people from donating tissue, surgical bone and stem cells will be lifted in Wales.
Plans for modern, more representative Senedd published19/09/2023 14:05:00
Once-in-a-generation reforms to make the Senedd more modern and effective were yesterday published by the Welsh Government as part of the Co-operation Agreement with Plaid Cymru.
Metastatic breast cancer campaigner meets Health Minister to discuss improvement in services19/09/2023 12:15:00
Campaigner Tassia Haines has been praised by the Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, for her efforts to improve services for metastatic breast cancer in Wales.
Children across Wales welcome new 20s speed limit on walk to school19/09/2023 11:05:00
There was a different look and feel for children on their trips to school this morning following the introduction of the new 20 mph speed limit.
Persistent pain no match for Paralympic dressage horse rider19/09/2023 09:05:00
A Paralympic dressage horse rider, who has overcome persistent pain to fulfil her dreams, has praised the launch of revised guidance by the Welsh Government to improve outcomes and experiences for people suffering from chronic pain.
Minister welcomes plan to ban American Bully XL after call for action18/09/2023 12:15:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has welcomed the UK Government’s announcement that it is to ban the American Bully XL by the end of the year.
Welsh Government marks 60th anniversary of 16th Street Baptist Church bombing and reaffirms historic friendship between Wales and Birmingham, Alabama15/09/2023 14:05:00
Welsh Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething is visiting Birmingham, Alabama to mark 60 years since the racist bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church which killed four black girls, and to reaffirm the historic relationship between Wales and Birmingham through a new international friendship pact.
Welsh Revenue Authority raises over £400 million in tax revenue for Wales14/09/2023 16:05:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (14 September) published its Annual Report and Accounts 2022 to 2023, reporting a total of more than £400 million raised from Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT) transactions.