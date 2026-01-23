Welsh Government
NHS Wales waiting list and longest waits down
The NHS Wales waiting list has fallen and fewer people are facing the longest waits for treatment, new figures show.
The latest monthly fall in the waiting list, a 23,400 drop from October to November, is the biggest monthly reduction on record. It is also the sixth consecutive month the waiting list has been cut.
People waiting over 2 years fell to just under 6,900, down more than 90% from the peak. Provisional December data suggest further reductions in the overall waiting list, with 2 year waits dropping to around 5,300.
The number of people waiting over a year for their first outpatient appointment is at its lowest since October 2020.
Those waiting more than 36 weeks for treatment is the lowest figure since April 2021.
Meanwhile, November saw just over 136,600 pathways closed, the second highest figure on record.
All health boards except Betsi Cadwaladr have either no pathways waiting longer than 2 years or less than 1%. Powys currently has less than 1% of pathways waiting longer than one year while Swansea Bay and Powys have no 1 year waits for a first outpatient appointment.
The Welsh Government announced £120 million investment in June 2025 to help people be seen quicker. This has already provided 127,000 additional appointments. It also aimed to see an extra 20,000 cataract operations delivered by March 2026 and this goal is on track to be reached.
December saw the total time it takes for ambulances crews to transfer patients to emergency departments nearly halved compared to the previous year, and hour‑plus delays dropped by 43% for the same period.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles visited thr Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend yesterday to see how substantial investment has upgraded theatres at the hospital.
On the latest statistics, the Health Secretary said:
I am pleased the waiting list has fallen and the longest waits are coming down, this is what people want to see.
November saw the largest monthly drop in the waiting list ever recorded, down 23,400 from October. This marks six consecutive months of reductions.
Provisional data for December indicate further significant cuts in the waiting list and longest waits and it’s important we continue to see improvements over the coming months.
The Welsh Government has provided substantial funding to help people be seen faster with 127,000 extra appointments already delivered, including on weekends.
There were also important reductions in ambulance handover delays in December compared to the same month in 2024, meaning people are spending less time in an ambulance before being transferred to a hospital’s emergency department.
I want to thank NHS staff for all they continue to do to ensure people are seen as quickly as possible and receive the best possible care.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/nhs-wales-waiting-list-and-longest-waits-down
