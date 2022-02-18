NHS England
|Printable version
NHS weekly winter operational update for the week ending 13 February 2022
NHS National Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis said: “NHS staff remain busy in what continues to be a long winter, with 111 calls answered at a five week high and hundreds more patients taken to A&E compared to the previous week.
“Despite ongoing seasonal pressures, NHS staff continue to step up focusing their efforts on delivering treatments disrupted by Covid, including vital diagnostic checks, while at the same time working hard to get people home to their loved ones safely, with hundreds more beds freed up each day compared to the week before.
“We’ve seen increased numbers coming forward for care, and as ever the NHS is here for you, so if you have a health problem, please go to 111 online so staff can help with providing the best care for you”.
Pressure in hospitals remains high, with 93.6% of adult general and acute beds occupied last week.
There were 85,513 arrivals at A&E via ambulance in the week ending 13 February 2022 – up 471 on the previous week.
There were 323,287 calls answered by NHS 111 service in the week ending 13 February 2022 – up 18,715 on the previous seven days.
The number of patients who no longer meet the criteria to reside and were not discharged that day (average per day) has decreased – down 218 per day on average compared to the previous seven days.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2022/02/nhs-weekly-winter-operational-update-for-the-week-ending-13-february-2022/
