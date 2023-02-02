NHS weekly winter operational update for the week ending 29 January 2023

NHS Medical Director Professor Sir Stephen Powis responded to the NHS performance figures published today

“While there have been continued improvements in ambulance handovers and there are now fewer flu patients in hospital compared to the peak last month, today’s figures show that NHS staff remain under significant pressure.

“Last week saw more people being taken to A&E by ambulance than the week before, bed occupancy is still constrained and the number of people remaining in hospital who no longer need to be there has increased to almost 14,000 (13,983), while illnesses like flu and norovirus remain a real concern.

“The NHS prepared extensively for winter, with 24/7 control centres and respiratory hubs in place and we will now build on those plans with our new blueprint for urgent and emergency care.

“Published this week, it will boost capacity, help improve waiting times and ultimately, provide a better experience for patients across the country.

“NHS staff are working incredibly hard to continue to provide the best care for our patients in the face of continued demand, and we are incredibly grateful for their efforts over this winter, which we know has been particularly challenging.

“As ever, people should come forward for the care they need – using 999 and A&E in an emergency and NHS 111 Online otherwise. And there is still time to get protected against viruses like flu and covid if eligible – so please do get vaccinated when you can.”

